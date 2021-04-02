Back

43 new Covid-19 cases on Apr. 2, all imported & placed on SHN

Singapore has recorded a total of 60,450 cases.

Andrew Koay | April 02, 2021, 03:37 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 43 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Apr. 2.

This brings the total number of cases to 60,450.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 43 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 27: 23

Mar. 28: 12

Mar. 29: 21

Mar. 30: 26

Mar. 31: 34

Apr. 1: 26

Apr. 2: 43

Top image by Andrew Koay

Spate of horrifying cat abuse cases in AMK over the years, culprit purportedly still at large

The culprit needs to be caught and punished. Heavily.

April 02, 2021, 03:11 PM

At least 36 dead in Taiwan train crash, driver reportedly still missing

72 people are also believed to have been injured in what was described as Taiwan's worst rail disaster in four decades.

April 02, 2021, 02:09 PM

Popeyes S'pore launches Spicy XL Crispy Chicken Cutlet for S$6.90, available till May 24

Extra large.

April 02, 2021, 01:52 PM

Japanese prefecture passes ordinance forbidding walking up and down escalators

Up and down.

April 02, 2021, 01:07 PM

Tay Ping Hui shares video of close call with some 'bozo' road cyclists, suggests licence plates for bicycles

According to Tay, the riders were behaving as if the road belonged to their grandfather.

April 02, 2021, 12:01 PM

Father in M'sia who sold youtiao to pay rent & raise 2 young daughters has passed away

Our condolences.

April 02, 2021, 11:49 AM

M'sian lady pays tribute to her beloved husky who died 'protecting' family home from cobra

Bravery.

April 02, 2021, 11:17 AM

Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks outlet opens in Taiwan

Ship.

April 02, 2021, 09:53 AM

Someone won S$3.6 million in Apr. 1 Toto draw with S$1 QuickPick ticket bought in Geylang

Not an April fools' joke.

April 02, 2021, 09:31 AM

Question on US school's social studies quiz asked if eating cats & dogs is Chinese norm

Three teachers have been put on paid administrative leave.

April 02, 2021, 12:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.