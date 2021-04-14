1 new Covid-19 community case & 26 imported on Apr. 14, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Wednesday (Apr. 14).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,719.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. The case is in the community.

The 26 other cases are imported and have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Apr. 8: 21

April 9: 26

April 10: 32

April 11: 20

April 12: 25

April 13: 14

April 14: 27

Top photo via Facebook / Clean & Green Singapore