Back

8 new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, including 4 at Orchard Road area

Today's update.

Nigel Chua | April 01, 2021, 10:03 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 26 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 1).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,407.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

26 imported cases

All 26 of the new cases reported on Apr. 1 were imported, and had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

Eight new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

Eight new locations were added to the list today:

  1. PURE Fitness at Ngee Ann City (391 Orchard Road): visited on ten occasions on Mar. 18, Mar. 19, Mar. 20, Mar. 22 to 23, Mar. 23, Mar. 24, Mar. 25, Mar. 26, Mar. 28, Mar. 29

  2. Chang Korean BBQ (71 Loewen Road): visited on Mar. 18

  3. AKASHI at Paragon (290 Orchard Road): visited on three occasions on Mar. 20, Mar. 23, and Mar. 26

  4. Tangles at Tanglin Club (5 Stevens Road): visited on Mar. 23

  5. Cherry Discotheque at Keck Seng Tower (133 Cecil Street): visited on Mar. 27

  6. PAUL at Ngee Ann City (391 Orchard Road): visited on Mar. 29

  7. Sushi Tei at Raffles City Shopping Centre (252 North Bridge Road): visited on Mar. 30

  8. Facial Body Care at The Adelphi (1 Coleman Street): visited on Mar. 30

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

12 more discharged

12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,161 have fully recovered from the infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 38 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in the intensive care unit (ICU).

178 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

In all, 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Top photo via Pure Fitness' website

Thundery showers with frequent lightning expected in S'pore on most days for first half of April 2021

Stay-home weather.

April 01, 2021, 08:25 PM

NCPC anti-scam hotline officer shares how S$6,000 full sum was successfully recovered after scam was reported

It all boils down to luck and speed.

April 01, 2021, 07:28 PM

Three Buns launches halal versions of classic burgers & new items like beef brisket, bread & butter fritters

Kids' set meal also available.

April 01, 2021, 07:05 PM

Man, 47, arrested for suspected involvement in stealing undergarments in Mountbatten

More than 60 undergarments were seized.

April 01, 2021, 06:32 PM

50% off highly rated Fairprice house brand items, including laundry liquid detergent & XO kaya in April 2021

Enjoy better quality at a better price.

April 01, 2021, 06:21 PM

Saudi Crown Prince voices country's support for China on Xinjiang

The same meeting also saw China voice its support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

April 01, 2021, 06:03 PM

58 years after S'pore last water rationing exercise, some might be taking clean water for granted

Fortunately, more youths are becoming eco-conscious. Like students from SMU Verts, who organised programmes to remind people of the importance of water saving.

April 01, 2021, 05:21 PM

Cow Play Cow Moo opening new outlet in Jurong Point soon

West side best side.

April 01, 2021, 04:59 PM

Joe Biden says US is 13th in the world for infrastructure quality, same rankings put S'pore first

Biden wants to build back better, and move up the rankings.

April 01, 2021, 04:16 PM

Up to 80% off electronics, beauty products, groceries & more from now to Apr. 4

Ready, get set, go

April 01, 2021, 03:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.