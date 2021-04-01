8 new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, including 4 at Orchard Road area

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 26 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 1).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,407.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

26 imported cases

All 26 of the new cases reported on Apr. 1 were imported, and had already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

Eight new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

Eight new locations were added to the list today:

PURE Fitness at Ngee Ann City (391 Orchard Road): visited on ten occasions on Mar. 18, Mar. 19, Mar. 20, Mar. 22 to 23, Mar. 23, Mar. 24, Mar. 25, Mar. 26, Mar. 28, Mar. 29 Chang Korean BBQ (71 Loewen Road): visited on Mar. 18 AKASHI at Paragon (290 Orchard Road): visited on three occasions on Mar. 20, Mar. 23, and Mar. 26 Tangles at Tanglin Club (5 Stevens Road): visited on Mar. 23 Cherry Discotheque at Keck Seng Tower (133 Cecil Street): visited on Mar. 27 PAUL at Ngee Ann City (391 Orchard Road): visited on Mar. 29 Sushi Tei at Raffles City Shopping Centre (252 North Bridge Road): visited on Mar. 30 Facial Body Care at The Adelphi (1 Coleman Street): visited on Mar. 30

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

12 more discharged

12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,161 have fully recovered from the infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 38 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving, with one case in the intensive care unit (ICU).

178 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

In all, 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Top photo via Pure Fitness' website