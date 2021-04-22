Back

7 cases of UK variant & 1 case of South African variant detected in S'pore so far, no further community spread

342 imported cases have also been found carrying variants of Covid-19 strains so far.

Matthias Ang | April 22, 2021, 06:51 PM

As of April 20, 2021, seven Covid-19 cases in Singapore have been infected the B117 variant (also known as the UK strain) of the virus, while another case has been infected with the B1351 variant (South African strain), Ministry of Health's (MOH) director of medical services, Kenneth Mak said.

Case with South African strain was likely exposed to ships visiting Singapore

On the South African strain (Case 61822), Mak said that the case worked in the marine industry, and was therefore exposed to potentially infectious sources from ships visiting Singapore.

As such, all of his close contacts, including his dormitory and workplace contacts, have since been placed on quarantine.

Meanwhile, the seven cases infected with the UK variant (Cases 59028, 59059, 59084, 59340, 59351, 60389 and 60439) have been ring-fenced and isolated by the ministry.

In addition, there has also been transmission to members of the same household for three of these eight cases, although there has been no further community spread.

342 imported cases have new strains of Covid-19

A total of 342 imported cases from various countries with the B117, B1351, P1, P2, P3, B1525 and B1617 strains have been detected in Singapore so far, Mak added.

All of them have since been placed on Stay-Home-Notice or isolated upon arrival.

Here is a breakdown of the imported cases, according to MOH.

Source: MOH

Top photo via Unsplash

