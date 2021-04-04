Back

10 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 4, no community cases among them

Further updates will be shared later in the evening.

Syahindah Ishak | April 04, 2021, 03:38 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Sunday (Apr. 4).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,478.

There are no locally-transmitted cases.

All of the cases are imported. They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 29: 21

Mar. 30: 26

Mar. 31: 34

Apr. 1: 26

Apr. 2: 43

Apr. 3: 18

Apr. 4: 10

