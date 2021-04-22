India hits nearly 315,000 Covid-19 cases on Apr. 22, 2021, highest daily global record

India reported 314,835 new Covid-19 cases on Apr. 22, 2021, the highest daily global record thus far, according to The Times of India.

2,104 more deaths

The total number of cases in India is now 15.93 million.

2,104 deaths were also reported on the same day, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 184,657.

India has the second most number of Covid-19 cases in the world, behind the United States.

Second wave

India is currently experiencing a new wave of the outbreak.

It is also facing an acute oxygen shortage.

In addition to that, 22 Covid-19 patients at a hospital in India died on Apr. 21 when the oxygen supply to their ventilators was disrupted by a leak.

Over 132 million vaccine doses

To combat the wave of infections, India has administered more than 132 million vaccine doses thus far, according to Hindustan Times.

This includes over 9 million healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5 million who received their second dose as well.

About 11.6 million frontline workers have had their first dose, while nearly 6 million have received their second dose.

Top photo via Getty Images.