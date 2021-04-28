India's Covid-19 total death toll surpasses 200,000

India has hit another tragic milestone as its Covid-19 death toll surpassed 200,000 on Apr. 28.

As the country reels from the second wave of infections, its daily cases have been setting and breaking its own record with over 300,000 new cases recorded each day in the past week, Reuters reported.

The huge spike in cases has overwhelmed the country's healthcare facilities and crematoriums, driving an increasingly urgent international response due to the shortage of oxygen, medical supplies and healthcare workers in India.

India recorded 360,960 new cases in the last 24 hours, setting another record for the world's largest single-day total of infections.

It was also the deadliest day so far, with 3,293 recorded deaths.

India's total recorded cases have hit nearly 18 million.

However, experts believe the official tally vastly underestimates the actual toll in a country with a population of 1.3 billion, reported Reuters.

International response

India's rapidly depleting medical supplies and oxygen in hospitals has prompted urgent international response, with several countries including Singapore, Australia, Germany, and Canada sending humanitarian assistance to support India's fight against the pandemic.

On Apr. 26, Temasek sent oxygen concentrators, ventilators, and other essential medical supplies to India.

Subsequently, the Singapore government sent a separate consignment of oxygen cylinders, transported by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) to West Bengal in India.

"(The virus) gives no regard for country, nationality, or race. This is exactly why we must work collectively to support each other," Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman said.

Top image via AFP/Getty Images