Sole Covid-19 community case on Apr. 3 is foreign domestic worker who tested negative on arrival to S'pore

Full update.

Ashley Tan | April 03, 2021, 11:04 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 18 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Apr. 3.

This brings the total number of cases to 60,468.

One community case

There is one case (Case 61508) in the community today who is currently unlinked.

The case is a 24-year-old female Myanmar national who is a foreign domestic worker.

She arrived from Myanmar on Jan. 30 and had served Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility until Feb. 13. Her test taken on Feb. 12 during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

Following her SHN, she moved into a boarding house for foreign domestic workers while waiting for deployment to an employer, and had not left the boarding house from Feb. 13 to Mar. 9.

On Mar. 9, she started work at her employer’s residence.

Uncertain if she's linked to a previous case

She is asymptomatic, and was detected after she was swabbed on Apr. 1 as part of MOH’s investigation into an earlier case (Case 61184) who is also a foreign domestic worker from Myanmar.

As an added precaution, MOH tested all close contacts of Case 61184, including those, like Case 61508, who had interacted with her outside of her infectious period.

Case 61508’s test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on Apr. 2, and she was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an ambulance.

Her serological test result has come back positive and she could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing to determine if the two cases are linked.

In the meantime, Case 61508 is classified as an unlinked case.

All identified close contacts of Case 61508, including her household members, have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will also be tested at the start and end of their quarantine.

17 imported cases

Amongst the 17 imported cases, there are

  • Three Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from Brazil, India and Ivory Coast;

  • Two Student's Pass holders who arrived from India and the UAE;

  • Four Work Pass holders who arrived from India;

  • Seven Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines, of whom two are foreign domestic workers; and

  • One Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Myanmar to visit his family member who is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

Nine cases discharged

Nine more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 60,185 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 41 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

212 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Top image via Getty Images

