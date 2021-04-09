Back

26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 9, all imported

As of 12pm today.

Fasiha Nazren | April 09, 2021, 03:36 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 26 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Friday (Apr. 9).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,601.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases; all 26 cases are imported.

They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Apr. 3: 18

Apr. 4: 10

Apr. 5: 17

Apr. 6: 24

Apr. 7: 35

Apr. 8: 21

April 9: 26

Top image by Julia Yeo.

