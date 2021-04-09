Back

26 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore arrived from Canada, India, France & more

The full update.

Fasiha Nazren | April 09, 2021, 11:35 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 26 new cases of Covid-19 infection today (April 9).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,601.

All new cases are imported

No cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection were reported today.

All 26 are imported cases, arriving from places such Canada, India, Indonesia, Kenya, UK, France, Bangladesh and Malaysia.

All had already been placed on Stay Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

20 more cases discharged

20 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

  • 60,304 have fully recovered and have been discharged

  • 44 cases are still in hospital, one is in the ICU

  • 223 are isolated at community facilities

  • 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Top image from Unsplash.

Prince Philip, husband of UK's Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

He died on April 9, 2021.

April 09, 2021, 07:24 PM

Man, 31, found hanging from tree at Dairy Farm Nature Park

Police investigating

April 09, 2021, 07:07 PM

Jurong East mama shop owner suffers heart attack & awaits surgery, residents come together to clear stocks

:')

April 09, 2021, 06:49 PM

No basis to Indonesia's allegations that S'pore is a 'paradise for fugitives of corruption': MFA

MFA said that Singapore has been providing assistance to Indonesia on several past and ongoing investigations.

April 09, 2021, 06:46 PM

Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza to lift odd-even weekend entry restrictions from Apr. 10

Just in time for the weekend.

April 09, 2021, 06:34 PM

NEA to take action against noisy vehicles & tighten emission standards for motorcycles from 2023

Shhh.

April 09, 2021, 06:26 PM

Blue spider wasp amputates all of spider's legs in a few seconds on S'pore's Coney Island

'Wah, it's like chicken wings.'

April 09, 2021, 06:24 PM

Wall's ice cream served in Ben & Jerry’s cup provokes customer's ire, One Faber Group responds

Mix up.

April 09, 2021, 06:22 PM

Innisfree advertises utilising ‘paper bottle’ but actually has plastic bottle hiding inside

"I felt betrayed when finding out that the paper bottle product was a plastic bottle", wrote one social media user.

April 09, 2021, 05:57 PM

S'pore shuttle bus driver plays mobile game while driving in Yishun

Please drive carefully.

April 09, 2021, 05:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.