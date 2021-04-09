26 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore arrived from Canada, India, France & more

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 26 new cases of Covid-19 infection today (April 9).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,601.

All new cases are imported

No cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection were reported today.

All 26 are imported cases, arriving from places such Canada, India, Indonesia, Kenya, UK, France, Bangladesh and Malaysia.

All had already been placed on Stay Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

20 more cases discharged

20 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

60,304 have fully recovered and have been discharged

44 cases are still in hospital, one is in the ICU

223 are isolated at community facilities

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

