23 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 28, 3 in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Wednesday (Apr. 28).
This brings the total number of cases to 61,086.
Here’s a breakdown of the cases:
- 20 imported
- 3 in community
- 0 in dormitory
The imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily case numbers
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
April 22: 24
April 23: 39
April 24: 23
April 25: 40
April 26: 45
April 27: 12
April 28: 23
Top image from NEA Facebook
