23 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 28, 3 in community

More details will be released at night.

Matthias Ang | April 28, 2021, 04:26 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Wednesday (Apr. 28).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,086.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases:

  • 20 imported

  • 3 in community

  • 0 in dormitory

The imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 22: 24

April 23: 39

April 24: 23

April 25: 40

April 26: 45

April 27: 12

April 28: 23

Top image from NEA Facebook

