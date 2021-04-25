No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 25, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 40 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Sunday (Apr. 25).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,006.

40 imported cases

All 40 cases reported on Apr. 25 are imported.

Amongst the 40 imported cases, two are Singaporeans and 10 are Singapore Permanent Residents returning from India, Indonesia, the Philippines and the UAE.

Five are Work Pass holders who arrived from India, the Maldives and Nepal.

12 are Work Permit holders who arrived from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, of whom six are foreign domestic workers.

Four are Student's Pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh and India, while three are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

Here'a a breakdown of the cases:

All of the cases had already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

33 cases discharged

33 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

60,662 have fully recovered and have been discharged.

94 cases are still in the hospital, one is in the intensive care unit.

220 are isolated at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Top image via Unsplash