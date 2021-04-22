24 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on April 22, including 1 in community & 1 in dormitory

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Thursday (April 22).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,904.

There are two new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. Based on MOH's investigations so far, one case is in the community, and one resides in a dormitory.

22 of the cases announced are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Update on cases in Westlite Woodlands Dormitory

As part of MOH's investigations into Case 62181, MOH and the Ministry of Manpower has commenced a special testing operations to test residents of Westlite Woodlands Dormitory (2 Woodlands Sector 2) for Covid-19.

Case 62181 is a 35-year-old male Bangladesh national who is a Work Permit holder, who developed a runny nose on Apr. 16.

He received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Apr. 13.

So far, 17 recovered workers were found to be positive for Covid-19.

These cases were immediately isolated and conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

MOH, together with an expert panel which comprises infectious diseases and microbiology experts, is investigating if they are re-infection cases.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 16: 34

April 17: 39

April 18: 23

April 19: 20

April 20: 14

April 21: 15

April 22: 24

