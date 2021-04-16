2 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore on Apr. 16, 2021, 32 imported cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 34 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Friday (Apr. 16).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,769.

There are two new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, with both cases in the community, based on MOH's investigations thus far.

The remaining cases are imported, and have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 10: 32

April 11: 20

April 12: 25

April 13: 14

April 14: 27

April 15: 16

April 16: 34

Top image by Zhangxin Zheng