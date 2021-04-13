Back

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 12, 2021

Today's update in full.

Julia Yeo | April 13, 2021, 12:34 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 25 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Monday (Apr. 12).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,678.

25 imported cases

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, and all 25 cases reported on Apr. 12 are imported.

Amongst the 25 imported cases, five are Singaporeans and two are Singapore Permanent Residents returning from Canada, India, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

Four cases are Work Pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, and Nepal.

11 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines.

Three are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. Two of those cases arrived from India to visit their family members, who are Singapore Permanent Residents.

One of the Short-Term Visit Pass holders arrived from the United States for a work project in Singapore.

All of the cases had already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

22 cases discharged

22 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

  • 60,357 have fully recovered and have been discharged

  • 56 cases are still in hospital, one is in the intensive care unit

  • 235 are isolated at community facilities

  • 30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection

New locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

