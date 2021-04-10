Back

32 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 10, including 1 community case

More information will be released this evening.

Karen Lui | April 10, 2021, 03:40 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 32 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Saturday (Apr. 10).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,633.

There is one locally-transmitted case.

The remaining 31 cases are imported and had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Apr. 4: 10

Apr. 5: 17

Apr. 6: 24

Apr. 7: 35

Apr. 8: 21

April 9: 26

April 10: 32

Top image by Karen Lui.

S'porean shares how 'judgemental' side of social work can harm those seeking help

She explains why it's important to take a more hands-off approach and see things from the perspective of those seeking help.

April 10, 2021, 02:11 PM

Harry & Meghan post tribute to Prince Philip on website

The funeral will be scaled back in light of Covid-19.

April 10, 2021, 01:33 PM

S'pore's largest Lego store with Merlion Lego wall & augmented reality kiosk opens at Suntec City

Looks nice.

April 10, 2021, 01:19 PM

Naiise closing Jewel Changi outlet on Apr. 11, vendors reportedly owed up to S$10,000

Another one bites the dust.

April 10, 2021, 12:08 PM

More Safe Distancing Ambassadors to be deployed in Kampong Glam for Ramadan

The Sultan Mosque will also have limited prayer spaces.

April 10, 2021, 11:37 AM

Bukit Panjang grandma sells curry chicken, butter cake to raise 2 young grandkids on her own

Widowed at 22, 55-year-old Linda New raised two sons on her own, and is now raising her two young grandchildren with the help of her curry chicken and butter cakes.

April 10, 2021, 11:15 AM

Yishun neighbours in 5-year quarrel claim both parties installed cameras to 'watch' each other

Long dispute.

April 10, 2021, 11:03 AM

Taiwanese star who allegedly bullied Elvin Ng releases statement: 'The truth speaks for itself'

Whew.

April 10, 2021, 10:24 AM

I'm a road cyclist & a driver, & I fully support registration for those cycling on S'pore's roads

This has nothing to do with paying road tax.

April 10, 2021, 09:47 AM

8 Shiba Inu dogs put up for adoption in S'pore

Not everyday Shiba Inu dogs are put up for adoption.

April 10, 2021, 04:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.