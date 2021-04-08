Back

21 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 8, all imported

This brings the total number of cases to 60,575.

Andrew Koay | April 08, 2021, 03:40 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 8).

There are no new locally-transmitted cases; all 21 cases are imported.

They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Apr. 2: 43

Apr. 3: 18

Apr. 4: 10

Apr. 5: 17

Apr. 6: 24

Apr. 7: 35

Apr. 8: 21

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

