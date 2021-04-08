21 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 8, all imported

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates on Covid-19: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 8).
This brings the total number of cases to 60,575.
There are no new locally-transmitted cases; all 21 cases are imported.
They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily case numbers
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Apr. 2: 43
Apr. 3: 18
Apr. 4: 10
Apr. 5: 17
Apr. 6: 24
Apr. 7: 35
Apr. 8: 21
Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
