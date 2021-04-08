No new locations, 24 discharged, & Apr. 8's imported cases arriving from India, US, Maldives, Ukraine

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 8).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,575.

There were no new locally transmitted cases, with all 21 cases imported.

21 imported cases

Amongst the 21 imported cases,

Five are a Singaporeans and one is a Singapore Permanent Resident returning from India and the U.S.

Three are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India.

Two are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and the Maldives.

Nine are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Ukraine, of whom three are migrant domestic workers.

One is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from the Philippines for a work project in Singapore.

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

24 discharged cases

24 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 60,284 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 43 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

218 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There were no locations added to the list reported by MOH today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image from Samuel Sianipar via Unsplash