No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 4, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 10 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Apr. 4.

This brings the total number of cases to 60,478.

10 imported cases

All 10 cases reported on Apr. 4 are imported.

Among the 10 imported cases, two are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India and the US.

Seven are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia, of whom two are foreign domestic workers.

One is a Special Pass holder who is a sea crew. He arrived from Malaysia on a vessel, and was tested onboard without disembarking.

All 10 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

They were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

17 cases discharged

17 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,202 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 40 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

206 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. They have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Top image via Jeremy Kwok/Unsplash