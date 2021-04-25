Back

40 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 25, 2021

Afternoon update.

Kayla Wong | April 25, 2021, 04:02 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 40 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Apr. 25).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,006.

All cases are imported. There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

No new locally-transmitted cases

All 40 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, 12 are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents, and six are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 19: 20

April 20: 14

April 21: 15

April 22: 24

April 23: 39

April 24: 23

April 25: 40

Top image via Roslan Rahman/Getty Images

Seagull struggles to stay afloat as 'friend' hitches ride on it in mid-air

Yeet.

April 25, 2021, 03:34 PM

Serangoon woman allegedly berated delivery workers for stepping on her doorstep with 'black dirty shoes'

Her neighbour revealed that she has to clean the corridor with disinfectants every single night.

April 25, 2021, 03:14 PM

Japanese man, 39, told his 35 girlfriends different birthday dates so he can get multiple gifts

A lot of birthdays.

April 25, 2021, 01:56 PM

Lim Kim San's grandnephew can be seen playing football for English club in Netflix documentary series

Singapore connection.

April 25, 2021, 01:33 PM

Taiwanese boy, 7, in coma after allegedly being thrown more than 20 times during Judo lesson

Heartbreaking.

April 25, 2021, 01:28 PM

Driver brakes hard to avoid running over 8 cyclists in middle of Bishan Flyover at midnight

If the driver wasn't paying attention, many lives would have been in danger.

April 25, 2021, 01:14 PM

Flexibility & work-life balance: What is driving demand for co-working spaces in S'pore?

A flexible, hybrid workplace solution.

April 25, 2021, 01:10 PM

10 men taken to hospital after accident involving lorry along Upper Bukit Timah Road

They were sent to Ng Teng Foong General Hospital.

April 25, 2021, 12:46 PM

Russian man 'stuck' on Chinese show finally freed after fans stopped voting for him as per his wishes

He could finally get off work.

April 25, 2021, 12:24 PM

India sees more than 340,000 new Covid-19 cases, breaks daily world record for 3rd consecutive day

Situation is worsening.

April 25, 2021, 11:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.