40 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 25, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 40 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Sunday (Apr. 25).

This brings the total number of cases to 61,006.

All cases are imported. There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

No new locally-transmitted cases

All 40 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, 12 are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents, and six are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 19: 20

April 20: 14

April 21: 15

April 22: 24

April 23: 39

April 24: 23

April 25: 40

Top image via Roslan Rahman/Getty Images