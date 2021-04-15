Back

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 15, 2021

Tonight's update in full.

Guan Zhen Tan | April 15, 2021, 10:35 PM

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 16 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Thursday (Apr. 15).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,735.

All cases are imported and they had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

16 imported cases

The 16 imported cases arrived from India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. Here's a summary of the imported cases.

25 cases discharged

25 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In total, 60,417 have fully recovered and have been discharged.

57 cases are still in the hospital, and two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

231 are isolated at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations were added to the list today (April 15)

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Top image by Nigel Chua

