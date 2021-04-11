Covid-19: Sole community case on Apr. 10 is 71-year-old foreign retiree

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 32 new cases of Covid-19 infection today (April 10), including one community case.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 60,633.

Amongst the new cases today, 29 are asymptomatic, and were detected from the ministry's proactive screening and surveillance, while three were symptomatic.

One community case

There is one case in the community today who is currently unlinked.

Case 61768 is a 71 year-old female retired Indian national who is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder.

She arrived from India on Dec. 28, 2020 and served SHN at a dedicated facility until Jan. 10, 2021.

Her test taken on Jan. 8, 2021, during SHN was negative for Covid-19.

As she had been identified as a close contact of Cases 59169 and 59173 during their flight to Singapore, she was placed on quarantine from Jan. 10, 2021 to Jan. 11, 2021.

She developed a fever on Apr. 5, 2021, and was tested for Covid-19 when she sought medical treatment the next day.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on Apr. 8, 2021, and she was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Another test conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory on Apr. 9, 2021, was negative for Covid-19 infection.

Her serological test result has come back positive, which is indicative of a past infection.

She could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA, which are no longer transmissible and infective to others, but given that MOH is not able to definitively conclude when she had been infected, MOH will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure.

31 imported cases

There are 31 imported cases, arriving from places including Papua New Guinea, India, Myanmar, Nepal, the Maldives, Philippines, and Malaysia.

All had already been placed on Stay Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Here's a summary of the imported cases:

18 more cases discharged

18 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

Here are more local Covid-19 statistics:

60,322 have fully recovered and have been discharged

45 cases are still in hospital, one is in the ICU

236 are isolated at community facilities

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection

No new locations added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are no new locations added to the list today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Top image from Unsplash.