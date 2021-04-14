Back

Global cotton organisation removes statement on forced labour in Xinjiang after China backlash

The organisation refused to comment on the removal.

Kayla Wong | April 14, 2021, 12:18 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

In the wake of widespread calls among the Chinese to boycott Western brands over allegations of forced labour in the Chinese province of Xinjiang, an international cotton non-profit group has removed its statement that claimed the same.

Statement removed in wake of controversy

Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a Europe-based cotton watchdog organisation that several foreign fashion and sportswear brands are affiliated with, previously announced in October last year that it decided to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang, due to concerns over forced labour in cotton farms.

Following outrage among Chinese consumers towards foreign brands like H&M for past statements on alleged forced labour in Xinjiang, BCI's statement that announced it was ceasing all operations in Xinjiang has since been taken down from its website, Axios pointed out.

BCI's Shanghai branch had since said it had not "found a single case related to incidents of forced labour" in Xinjiang.

BCI told Axios, "We will not be providing input on this at the moment" and did not respond to follow-up queries on whether BCI would be operating in Xinjiang again.

What's the controversy about?

Fast-fashion retailer H&M previously stated that it is "deeply concerned" over reports that assert forced labour and discrimination of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

While the statement was released a year ago, it recently resurfaced when Chinese netizens dug it out, which in turn sparked calls for boycott of the Swedish multinational firm.

Other foreign brands associated with BCI, including Nike and Adidas, were dragged by nationalistic netizens as well, with state media joining in the effort to call the brands out.

Several Chinese celebrities who were their brand ambassadors promptly dropped them, perhaps eager to distance themselves from the controversy.

H&M

H&M subsequently removed the statement, but a similar one could still be found on its website.

In a seeming attempt to placate Chinese consumers, H&M released released a statement for its Chinese audience on Weibo that said their supply-chain principles "do not represent any political position".

The statement, which did not mention Xinjiang explicitly, was not received well by netizens, who felt that it was a non-apology.

Following its report of a quarterly loss, H&M once again released a statement that promised its "long-term commitment to China", saying they are "dedicated to regain the trust" of their customers.

They had attributed the financial loss entirely to a drop in sales due to restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Blanket denial of human rights abuses accusations

Research findings released by U.S.-based non-profit think tank Center for Global Policy alleged that more than half a million people from ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang have been coerced into picking cotton. 

United Nations experts said that as many as one million Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang have been locked up in internment camps that China calls "re-education centres".

China has long refuted accusations of human rights abuses in these places it calls vocational training centres, and said their purpose is to fight extremism.

Read more:

Top image adapted via BCI & Twitter

Grab & Deliveroo remind customers to avoid placing orders when Muslim riders breaking fast

Good to be considerate.

April 14, 2021, 12:06 PM

On-duty Aetos auxiliary police officer brings issued gun to rob Jurong East shop of S$24,000 in broad daylight

Arrested in 5 hours.

April 14, 2021, 11:26 AM

Grab to go public in US after US$40 billion SPAC deal

First Southeast Asian tech unicorn to go public through a SPAC.

April 14, 2021, 10:41 AM

Cat feeder in Ang Mo Kio spends S$820 a month feeding 30 community cats every day

She is earning a cleaner's income.

April 14, 2021, 01:43 AM

Civil servant, 36, to be charged for allegedly sharing Covid-19 case numbers with group chat before MOH's official release

She shared the number of new Covid-19 cases in a group chat on 22 occasions.

April 13, 2021, 11:27 PM

Swarm of bees on laundry pole in Punggol were in transit to new 'home', likely to fly away after rest

Bee aware and don't bee afraid.

April 13, 2021, 11:16 PM

Udders S'pore releases collagen ice cream in collaboration with Kinohimitsu

o_o

April 13, 2021, 10:54 PM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 13, 2021

The total number of cases stands at 60,692.

April 13, 2021, 10:35 PM

S'poreans can now choose which vaccine to take by choosing which vaccination site to visit

Pick which centre you want.

April 13, 2021, 10:08 PM

South Korean man, 24, allegedly murdered 3 women & stayed at crime scene with corpses for 3 days

The man has been identified as Kim Tae Hyun.

April 13, 2021, 09:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.