Community cat mauled to death by 3 stray dogs at Boon Lay

Ashley Tan | April 03, 2021, 04:55 PM

Video footage captured several stray dogs mauling a community cat to death recently in Boon Lay.

The clip was posted by Twitter user @qayywm (Yum), who revealed that the incident occurred at around 4am on Apr. 3.

Cat died instantly

The video, which comprises two clips stitched together, shows three stray dogs moving towards a grass verge on the side of the road in what appears to be a residential area.

The next clip shows all three dogs with their jaws clamped on something, tearing and shaking their heads.

The cat was not visible in both clips.

Yum added in a subsequent tweet that the cat "died instantly", and that the sight was very "gruesome".

*Warning: Graphic content*

Photo from qayywm / Twitter

This isn't the first time such an incident occurred.

In 2018, a pack of nine stray dogs seen around Tampines were thought to have been responsible for a slew of community cat deaths.

The then-Animal Veterinary Authority said that they had received feedback about the dogs, and would be installing surveillance cameras to monitor the dogs' behaviour.

There were other similar cases in 2017 in Yishun as well.

When encountering stray dogs, the National Parks Board advises people to stay calm and avoid running away.

One should also not stare at the dogs, and avoid shouting or making sudden movements to chase them away.

Top photo from qayywm / Twitter 

