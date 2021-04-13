The Coastal Settlement offering afternoon high tea set at S$38 for 2 pax

The Coastal Settlement, a vintage-themed cafe near Changi, is offering an afternoon high tea set.
Afternoon high tea set
Customers can order the afternoon high tea set from 3:30pm to 5:30pm daily.
Priced at S$19 per pax (minimum of two pax), it includes:
- Choice of free-flow drink (coffee or tea)
- Assorted macarons
- Mango panna cotta
- Strawberries and Nutella dip
- Assorted cakes
- Mala fish balls
- Salmon ceviche
- Mini curry puff
- Pain au chocolat
- Ham cheese and tomato croissant
Other menu items
Some other items you'll find on the menu include:
- Spam fries (S$14)
- Truffle fries (S$15)
- Wagyu Beef & Mushroom thin-crust pizzas (S$25)
- Daily cakes available at cake counter (S$10)
- Ribeye Mac & Cheese (S$41)
- Smoked Salmon Rosti Sausage (S$26)
- Crispy Spring Chicken (S$26)
- Indonesian Duck Confit (S$34)
All prices are subject to service charge and GST.
The Coastal Settlement
For those who have not been to this cafe, it locates at a site that was previously the Changi Military Base, used by the Royal Air Forces in the past.
The Coastal Settlement is decorated with nostalgic gadgets and antique furniture that give it a retro vibes.
Located in Changi, you might encounter hornbills residing in the area too. Not forgetting to mention, The Coastal Settlement is also a dog-friendly cafe.
Here's how the cafe looks like:
The Coastal Settlement
Address: 200 Netheravon Road Singapore 508529
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday, 10:30am to 11pm
Saturday to Sunday: 8:30am to 11pm
Top photos via The Coastal Settlement
