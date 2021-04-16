Back

4 S'poreans & 2 M'sians arrested at Chinatown hotel in S$45k drug bust

A total of about 1,718g of cannabis, 104g of ‘Ice’, eight ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 20 Erimin-5 tablets were seized during the operation.

Andrew Koay | April 16, 2021, 06:06 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Four Singaporeans and two Malaysians have been arrested in a drug-bust that saw S$45,000 worth of narcotics seized.

The arrests came on the evening of Apr. 15, 2021, when officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an anti-drug operation at a hotel located in the vicinity of Chinatown.

According to a CNB press release, officers first apprehended a 26-year-old Malaysian male in the hotel lobby and brought him to his hotel room where about 10g of cannabis and 20 Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

At another room in the same hotel, four Singaporeans — a 33-year-old female and three men aged 26, 27, and 30 — and a 26-year-old Malaysian male were arrested.

In their hotel room, officers uncovered about 118g of cannabis, 104g of ‘Ice’, eight ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and various drug paraphernalia.

The 26-year-old Singaporean man from the second hotel room was later found to have stored 50g of cannabis in his motorcycle and about 1,540g of cannabis in his Bukit Batok residence.

A total of about 1,718g of cannabis, 104g of ‘Ice’, eight ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 20 Erimin-5 tablets were seized during the operation.

Trafficking could result in the death penalty

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing. The total amount of 1,718g of cannabis that had been seized in the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 245 abusers for a week.

The Misuse of Drugs Act states that an individual in possession of more than 15g of cannabis or 25g of methamphetamine shall be presumed to have had them the purpose of trafficking unless it is proved that his possession of that drug was not for that purpose.

According to the CNB, those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis could face the death penalty.

Being in possession or consuming methamphetamine could result in up to 10 years of imprisonment, a S$20,000 fine or both.

Top image from the Central Narcotics Bureau

Hedgehog merchandise with cactus & flower motifs now available at Starbucks S'pore

New drop.

April 16, 2021, 05:52 PM

Crowds chase otter family at S'pore Botanic Gardens, draw rebukes from nature lovers

See, no touch, and stay 5m away.

April 16, 2021, 05:21 PM

Fruit rojak & gelato stalls in Joo Chiat join forces to sell rojak gelato, free scoops available on Apr. 17-18, 2021

Limited to 10 free servings each day.

April 16, 2021, 05:10 PM

Citibank exits 13 consumer banking markets globally including China, Australia & Malaysia

Rest assured, Singapore is not one of them.

April 16, 2021, 05:05 PM

Seo Ye Ji & Kim Jung Hyun: What you need to know about the entertainment scandal rocking Korea

The full rundown.

April 16, 2021, 05:04 PM

100-year-old colonial houses at Temenggong S'pore open to public for calligraphy exhibition from Apr. 20 - May 2, 2021

Rare occasion.

April 16, 2021, 04:09 PM

Footage released of 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police officer

Toledo's family are exploring legal action against the officer that shot him.

April 16, 2021, 03:56 PM

2 new Covid-19 community cases in S'pore on Apr. 16, 2021, 32 imported cases

More information will be shared at night.

April 16, 2021, 03:55 PM

14-year-old derpy senior dog abandoned in Yishun dies

His last days were spent on the streets before being picked up.

April 16, 2021, 01:56 PM

Single mum allocated 'horror' rental flat in Marsiling; HDB apologises & arranges replacement flat

HDB has since allocated a replacement flat to Ong.

April 16, 2021, 01:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.