4 S'poreans & 2 M'sians arrested at Chinatown hotel in S$45k drug bust

Four Singaporeans and two Malaysians have been arrested in a drug-bust that saw S$45,000 worth of narcotics seized.

The arrests came on the evening of Apr. 15, 2021, when officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an anti-drug operation at a hotel located in the vicinity of Chinatown.

According to a CNB press release, officers first apprehended a 26-year-old Malaysian male in the hotel lobby and brought him to his hotel room where about 10g of cannabis and 20 Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

At another room in the same hotel, four Singaporeans — a 33-year-old female and three men aged 26, 27, and 30 — and a 26-year-old Malaysian male were arrested.

In their hotel room, officers uncovered about 118g of cannabis, 104g of ‘Ice’, eight ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and various drug paraphernalia.

The 26-year-old Singaporean man from the second hotel room was later found to have stored 50g of cannabis in his motorcycle and about 1,540g of cannabis in his Bukit Batok residence.

A total of about 1,718g of cannabis, 104g of ‘Ice’, eight ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and 20 Erimin-5 tablets were seized during the operation.

Trafficking could result in the death penalty

Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing. The total amount of 1,718g of cannabis that had been seized in the operation is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 245 abusers for a week.

The Misuse of Drugs Act states that an individual in possession of more than 15g of cannabis or 25g of methamphetamine shall be presumed to have had them the purpose of trafficking unless it is proved that his possession of that drug was not for that purpose.

According to the CNB, those found guilty of trafficking more than 500g of cannabis could face the death penalty.

Being in possession or consuming methamphetamine could result in up to 10 years of imprisonment, a S$20,000 fine or both.

Top image from the Central Narcotics Bureau