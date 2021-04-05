11 men, aged 25 to 47, arrested after Clarke Quay fight on April 3

The police have arrested 11 men after a fight broke out along Magazine Road in Clarke Quay on Saturday (Apr. 3) night.

Photos of the incident circulated on WhatsApp, showing a large crowd of men wearing black at the scene.

Several police vehicles and police officers were also seen.

Fight allegedly occurred between two groups

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to a case of a dispute along Magazine Road at 10:01pm on April 3.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a fight had allegedly occurred between two groups.

Two men, aged 29 and 47, were arrested for disorderly behaviour.

In addition, nine men, aged between 25 and 38, were arrested for affray.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images from WhatsApp.