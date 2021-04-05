Back

11 men, aged 25 to 47, arrested after Clarke Quay fight on April 3

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | April 05, 2021, 03:38 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The police have arrested 11 men after a fight broke out along Magazine Road in Clarke Quay on Saturday (Apr. 3) night.

Photos of the incident circulated on WhatsApp, showing a large crowd of men wearing black at the scene.

Several police vehicles and police officers were also seen.

Fight allegedly occurred between two groups

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to a case of a dispute along Magazine Road at 10:01pm on April 3.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a fight had allegedly occurred between two groups.

Two men, aged 29 and 47, were arrested for disorderly behaviour.

In addition, nine men, aged between 25 and 38, were arrested for affray.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images from WhatsApp.

H&M says it wants to regain China's trust after reporting quarterly loss

Several major Chinese e-commerce platforms had withdrawn H&M products from their websites.

April 05, 2021, 03:23 PM

Foo Mee Har asks about standby queue for vaccinations in case registered people don’t turn up

There is an appeal process for people going overseas for certain reasons.

April 05, 2021, 02:56 PM

S'pore exploring vaccination cert with several countries, including Australia: Ong Ye Kung

Vaccination is only one of the many aspects that Singapore has to consider, said Ong.

April 05, 2021, 02:51 PM

S'pore residents below the age of 45 can book Covid-19 vaccination slots from June

The number of vaccination centres will also be expanded.

April 05, 2021, 02:44 PM

LG to stop making phones

To focus on growth areas instead.

April 05, 2021, 02:21 PM

S'pore man prints photos of cats to put at window to scare birds off his air-con ledge

Cats vs birds

April 05, 2021, 01:54 PM

Man charged with murdering man, 49, at Bedok Reservoir Road, neighbour allegedly heard quarrelling

The suspect is currently remanded at the Central Police Division, and his case has been adjourned to Apr. 12.

April 05, 2021, 01:16 PM

Ruins of old Hainan village vacated in the 1980s can still be seen in Thomson Nature Park

Nostalgic.

April 05, 2021, 01:09 PM

Motorists angered by cyclists seen 'all over the road' in Woodlands

The cyclists were likely trying to avoid going onto the expressway, but could have done more to signal their intentions.

April 05, 2021, 12:59 PM

Lamborghini mounts kerb in Orchard, RIP road sign

Road sign passed away.

April 05, 2021, 12:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.