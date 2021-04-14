Back

Man in China kidnapped & killed as part of wealthy family's elaborate body-swap plot

Even though traditional burials are banned in some parts of China, many still prefer to perform them as a sign of filial piety.

Andrew Koay | April 14, 2021, 10:31 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

In order to fulfil a banned tradition, a man in China with Down's syndrome was kidnapped and killed before his body was swapped with another.

The elaborate scheme was part of a wealthy family's ploy to circumvent a regional law barring burials.

According to the BBC, the family — who live in Shanwei city in Guangdong province — hired someone to procure them a body to be substituted in during the cremation process.

However, while they thought that he would get the body of someone already dead, the man — surnamed Huang — instead went out and killed someone.

Forced to drink alcohol, sealed in a coffin

Newsweek reported that Huang was paid RMB107,000 (S$21,900) to fulfil the man's dying wish for a traditional burial.

He came across his victim — surnamed Lin — on Mar. 1, 2017.

Lin, who lived with a mental disability, was lured into a car by Huang, and forced to drink alcohol until he passed out.

Image of Lin The man, surnamed Lin, was born with a mental disability. Image from Newsweek via Weibo

He was then driven to a predetermined location where he was killed and placed into a coffin which was then sealed with four nails according to Newsweek.

Lin's coffin was then swapped with that of the family's relative and sent to the crematorium.

The family's relative was then given a tradition burial at a secret location.

A suspended two-year sentence

Huang was caught in 2019; investigators solved Lin's disappearance with the help of traffic cameras.

He was given a two-year suspended death sentence, which according to the BBC means that if he does not reoffend in the next two years, his sentence will be commuted to life in prison.

Huang appealed his sentence, but it was upheld in a December 2020 ruling.

The family who hired Huang were found guilty of "insulting a corpse", though they avoided a prison sentence.

Families in China prefer traditional burials as it is associated with filial piety, reported the BBC.

However, authorities have been trying to discourage the practice to save land and avoid extravagant ceremonies.

Top image from Weibo via Newsweek and Pavel Danilyuk via Pexels

Couple allegedly moves house 18 times in 3 years due to wife's fear of cockroaches

The husband is now asking for a divorce after being married since 2017.

April 15, 2021, 01:16 PM

Over 2,000 test positive for Covid-19 in India at religious festival along Ganges

The event has become a "super-spreader" but will not be called off.

April 15, 2021, 01:13 PM

BTS-themed masks & life-sized photo ops available at Suntec City from April 15 - May 9, 2021

Singapore fans will be the first in the world to get their new photobook.

April 15, 2021, 12:52 PM

Monitor lizards seen hugging in Clementi were in fact fighting to eat dead friend

They weren't sad. They were hungry.

April 15, 2021, 12:51 PM

Tea in 90 seconds: What's happening with Elvin Ng vs. Patrick Lee & everyone else

The TL;DR.

April 15, 2021, 12:15 PM

Cat in Japan alerts owner to elderly man who fell into ditch, made police chief for a day

As police chief, he visited a traffic safety class at a local elementary school.

April 15, 2021, 11:55 AM

Goh Meng Seng & S'pore Uncensored issued POFMA order for false statements about Covid-19 vaccination

The posts must carry a correction notice.

April 15, 2021, 11:53 AM

'Fast & Furious 9' director confirms rumour of franchise going to space, did research with rocket scientists

Yup, the rumours are true.

April 15, 2021, 11:47 AM

Jennifer Aniston adopting baby girl from Mexican orphanage? Not true, says representative.

Her representative has denied those reports.

April 15, 2021, 11:39 AM

New 24-hour coffee house at Hotel Boss to serve Swiss rolls by ex-Antoinette chef & donut burgers

Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and supper, all day.

April 15, 2021, 11:18 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.