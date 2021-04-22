Back

Chanel loses court dispute against Huawei over logo

Dismissed.

Syahindah Ishak | April 22, 2021, 11:41 AM

French luxury brand Chanel has lost a trademark fight with Chinese tech giant Huawei on Apr. 21 after the European Union (EU) General Court in Luxembourg ruled that their logos bear no similarities.

Began in 2017

According to a press release by the EU court, the dispute between the two brands began in 2017.

Huawei had filed an application for registration of a mark with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for its computer hardware in September 2017.

In December that same year, Chanel filed a notice of opposition to the registration of the mark.

Chanel argued that the mark "bore similarities to its own earlier "French marks" registered for perfumes, cosmetics, costume jewellery, leather goods and clothes".

Application rejected and appeal dismissed

By Nov. 28, 2019, EUIPO rejected Chanel's application, stating that the mark applied for by Huawei was not similar to Chanel's.

The EUIPO also said that there was "no likelihood of confusion" on the part of the relevant public.

Chanel subsequently challenged the ruling at the Luxembourg-based EU General Court.

The EU court dismissed the appeal, ruling in favour of Huawei.

Share some similarities but have significant visual differences

The court explained that the logos "share some similarities but their visual differences are significant".

In particular, the court pointed out that Chanel’s marks have more rounded curves, thicker lines and a horizontal orientation.

On the other hand, the court stated that the orientation of the Huawei mark is vertical.

"Consequently, the General Court concludes that the marks are different."

You can read the full judgement of the case here.

Top images via General Court of the European Union.

