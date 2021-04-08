2 inseparable chonks up for adoption after allegedly evicted from BCA Academy due to complaint

Two cats are looking for adopters after allegedly being evicted from their home at BCA Academy in Braddell due to a complaint.

They are a three-year-old male tabby and a five-year-old female ginger (tending towards light brown).

Their fosterer, Wei Jie Kwan, said that the cats' caretakers had been relayed the complaint, but were not told of its source.

Speaking to Mothership, Kwan said that he had been trying to re-home the cats for the past month, but has had little luck.

He added that the human-friendly cats do not bite or scratch, and are an easy pair to take care of.

However, they have tested FeLV+, a virus that weakens the cat's immune system. They generally are in good health otherwise.

Kwan hopes that both felines can be adopted together, as they have bonded closely.

If you're a potential adopter, here are some requirements:

A cat-proof home

Adopt both cats together

Allow pre- and post-adoption visits

Sign an adoption contract

Keep them indoors, but not in a cage

Provide them with a quality diet, lifestyle, and vet visits when needed

Pay an adoption fee of about S$100, depending on the pre-adoption vet check-up (receipt will be provided)

You can reach out to Kwan on Facebook.

Top image via Wei Jia Kwan