CapitaStar app lets you dine & shop for Mother's Day with up to 39% off

Mother’s Day is looming, but the pandemic is far from over.

To save yourself the hassle of jostling with the rest of Singapore for a Mother’s Day gift, try eCapitaMall to have it delivered to your doorstep.

Capita3Eats also allows you to pre-order your meals and forgo physical queues too, and have your favourite restaurant meals at home for the occasion.

Here are some deals to watch out for this Mother’s Day.

Capita3Eats promotions

From Apr. 26 to May 16, 2021, receive a S$10 eCapitaVoucher and S$10 eCapitaMall promo code eVoucher when you spend a minimum of S$50 on Capita3Eats.

This is in addition to two other promotions are ongoing until Dec. 31, 2021, while stocks last:

Enjoy free delivery with a minimum order of S$40 at participating outlets Five times STAR$® for all takeaway orders at participating outlets

Dining deals to watch out for

Red House Seafood

Enjoy S$300 worth of savings on a 6-course Live Australian Lobster Set Menu (S$398++ for four pax and S$788++ for eight pax) with the following dishes:

Deep-Fried Soft Shell Crab served with Fresh Dragon Fruit Salad

Steamed Scottish Razor Clam with Minced Garlic

Double-Boiled Australian Lobster in Chef’s Superior Broth (half lobster)

Stir-Fried Sea Cucumber with Fresh Asparagus and Honey Sesame Walnut

Australian Lobster Claw and Vermicelli with Fragrant White Peppercorn in Claypot

Chilled Lime Sherbet with Lemongrass Jelly

The set menu is only available from May 1 to 9, 2021, on Capita3Eats.

Click here to order and check out Red House Seafood’s full menu.

Swensen's

Only available for takeaway from Apr. 26 to May 16, 2021, Swensen’s Mother’s Day sets feature their new Ramly-Style Impossible Burger, known as the Bagus Burger (S$15.80), and Goreng Pisang Split ($13.80).

Originally priced at S$61.11, you can order the Set for Two at S$51.94 after a 15 per cent discount.

The Set of Two comes with:

Two Swensen’s Bagus Burger

Two Goreng Pisang Split

Two soft drinks of your choice (Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta Grape or Minute Maid Refresh Orange)

One side of your choice (U.S. Fries, Calamari Rings, Mozzarella Cheese Sticks or Buckaroo Wings)

The Set of Four costs S$102.34 after a 30 per cent discount on its usual price of S$146.20.

The Set of Four Comes with:

Two Swensen’s Bagus Burger

Two Goreng Pisang Split

Two Signature Mains of your choice (Fish & Chips, Curry Chicken Baked Rice, Salmon Mushroom Baked Rice, Breaded Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Cornflake Chicken, Grilled Fish Sambal, Black Pepper Seafood Pasta, Salmon Mushroom Pasta, or Seafood Arrabbiata Pasta)

Two sides of your choice (U.S. Fries, Calamari Rings, Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, or Buckaroo Wings)

Four Soups of the Day

Four soft drinks of your choice (Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta Grape or Minute Maid Refresh Orange)

Click here to order and check out Swensen’s full menu.

Teahouse by Soup Restaurant

If your family is in the mood for Chinese food, check out the Parents’ Day Combo sets in two sizes.

The Parents’ Day Combo (Two pax) (S$51.36) includes:

Samsui Ginger Rice with Pine Nuts (Two pax)

Samsui Ginger Chicken (Small)

Traditional Boiled Soup of the Day (Small)

The Parents’ Day Combo (four to five pax) (S$98) includes:

Samsui Ginger Chicken (small-sized)

Mui Choy Braised Pork with Butterfly Buns (five pieces)

Samsui Ginger Rice with Baby Abalone & Pine Nuts (two pax)

Traditional Boiled Soup of the Day (medium-sized)

Click here to make your order or check out Teahouse by Soup Restaurant’s full menu.

Nando's

If you’re looking for a peri-peri flair in your chicken, Nando’s is the answer.

For their Mother’s Day Set promotion, the Full Platter for four pax costs S$65.28.

Only available for delivery, the platter includes:

One whole PERi-PERi Chicken

Four Regular Sides

Four Can Drinks

One PERinaise bottle

Click here to make your order or check Nando’s full menu.

Paris Baguette

Pre-order the Mother’s Day exclusive from today onwards and arrange for collection from May 1 to 9, 2021.

Customers will receive a free cake tote bag worth S$20 with every purchase of the Mother’s Day exclusive cake.

In addition, enjoy a 10 per cent early bird discount for all takeaway orders until May 3.

The Love you, Fresh Chocolate Cream Cake (Early Bird Promo: S$55.80 | U.P. S$62) is a moist chocolate sponge cake layered with fresh chocolate cream and Amarena cherry compote with crunch bites.

The Thank you, Fresh Mascarpone Cream Cake (Early Bird Promo: S$52.20 | U.P S$58) is a fresh mascarpone cream cake layered with vanilla sheet, strawberry compote, and fresh strawberry slices.

The Thank you, Fresh Mango Yogurt Cake (Early Bird Promo: S$52.20 | U.P S$58) is a signature yogurt cake in mango flavour, layered with mango compote, passionfruit mousse and jelly.

Click here to order or check out Paris Baguette’s full menu.

eCapitaMall promotions

From Apr. 26 to May 9, 2021, receive S$10 eCapitaVoucher and S$10 Capita3Eats promo code eVoucher (applicable for selected restaurants) when you spend a minimum of S$60 on eCapitaMall.

In addition, enjoy free delivery for selected retailers. Exclusively for Mothership readers, the first 200 first-time shoppers on eCapitaMall can also get 20 per cent off (capped at S$10) with minimum spend of S$20 with promo code <ECMXMOTHERSHIP>.

Shopping deals to watch out for

The Sophia Label

Originally priced at S$59.90, pick up the Mini Callie Bucket Bag for S$53.91 with free delivery from homegrown label The Sophia Label on eCapitaMall.

Featuring simple embellishments with buttons and pockets to compartmentalise your various knick-knacks, it functions as both an off-the-shoulder bag or a sling bag.

Click here to order and check out more items.

Clarins

Skincare becomes increasingly important as we age and our skin needs that extra oomph.

One of their best-selling products, the anti-ageing concentrate contains 21 plant extracts to stimulate hydration, nutrition, oxygenation, regeneration and protection.

The Clarins’s Double Serum Set (30ml) is going at a price of S$125, which also comes with an exclusive four-piece gift set:

Clarins Hydrating Toning Lotion (50ml)

Clarins Hydrating Gentle Foaming Cleanser (30ml)

Clarins Hydra Essentiel Light Cream (15ml)

Clarins Water Lip Stain Miniature

Worth S$194, you enjoy 36 per cent off with this four-piece gift set.

Click here to order or check out more items.

PHS HAIRSCIENCE

Originally retailed at S$144, the Anti-Scalp Ageing Gift Bundle from PHS HairScience is selling at a promotional price of S$99 this Mother’s Day.

The set includes:

Two Age Defy Shampoo (200ml)

One Age Defy Condition (200ml)

One PU Pouch

Click here to order and check out more items.

Love & Co

Pick your loved one’s initials or a significant letter that reminds them of the relationship you both share.

Originally priced at S$89, the LVC A-Z Belle Gem Initial Earrings Set (S$84) is an understated way to complement your outfit.

Click here to order or check out more items.

Mayer

Originally retailing at S$588, the Mayer 5.5L Stand Mixer (MMSM101) is now selling at S$359 after a 39 per cent discount.

The 5.5-litre stainless steel bowl with anti-splash cover made of transparent plastic can process up to 1kg of all-purpose flour and 18 medium-sized egg whites.

Armed with a 1000-watt power and full metal motor gears, it boasts six speed controls with pulse control and a durable eject button.

It comes with full metal standard accessories:

Die-cast aluminium beater

Die-cast aluminium dough hook

Stainless steel balloon whisk

Click here to order or check out more items.

eCapitaVoucher promotion

If you are absolutely hopeless at buying the right gift, fret not.

You may gift eCapitaVouchers via the CapitaStar App so your recipient can buy whatever they like in-store at CapitaLand malls or online at eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats within your preferred budget.

From Apr. 22 to May 21, 2021, enjoy cashback (in STAR$®) when you purchase eCapitaVouchers to shop and dine on eCapitaMall, Capita3Eats and at CapitaLand malls.

Receive 2.5 per cent cashback (2,500 STAR$®) with every purchase of a S$100 eCapitaVoucher.

Maximise your cashback by making a single purchase of S$300 eCapitaVoucher and enjoy additional 2.5 per cent STAR$® cashback (totalling to 15,000 STAR$®).

Great, how can I get started?

You’ll first need to be a CapitaStar member to enjoy the S$5 eCapitaVoucher and perks on eCapitaMall, Capita3Eats, and CapitaLand malls.

Follow these four steps to sign up:

Download the CapitaStar App. Key in sign-up promo code <CSTAR2021> to earn a S$5 eCapitaVoucher. Tap on the eCapitaMall or Capita3Eats icon to start shopping or to order your meals and offset your purchases with the eCapitavoucher. Shop on eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats or upload a picture of your receipt at CapitaLand malls on the CapitaStar app to earn STAR$ instantly.

--

