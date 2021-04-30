CNB officers seize 87 cakes believed to be infused with cannabis in Chinatown unit

On the evening of Apr. 28, a 38-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in the vicinity of Upper Cross Street for suspected drug activities.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) seized around 36g of "Ice" (crystal methamphetamine), as well as 87 cakes believed to be infused with cannabis in the same operation.

87 individually-packed cakes believed to be infused with cannabis

According to a press release by CNB, the man was brought to his hideout nearby after being arrested.

There, CNB officers conducted a search and found 87 cakes believed to be infused with cannabis.

Additionally, five packets containing about 36g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were seized from the residential unit.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspect are ongoing.

CNB: Singapore's position is that cannabis should remain an illicit drug

CNB said that it is aware that in various jurisdictions around the world, cannabis has been decriminalised or legalised, and the sale of cannabis and/ or products containing cannabis is allowed.

The agency continued:

"There is scant evidence of the safety and efficacy of long-term cannabis use. These findings corroborate Singapore’s position that cannabis should remain an illicit drug."

CNB reminded the public that "cannabis is addictive and harmful", and that it is a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

The consumption, possession, trafficking, import, or export of any controlled drugs, including cannabis and cannabis products, is an offence under the MDA.

The agency also urged parents to play an active part in protecting young people from "the menace of drugs", and to remind their children that they should not consume products unknown to them, or offered by strangers.

"To entice more youths to consume these products, they are often disguised as candy or other food products," CNB said.

Members of the public can contact the CNB hotline at 1800-325-6666 for advice and assistance if they come across such suspected food products, or are worried that their children may be involved with drugs.

Those who have drug-related information can make a report to CNB by calling 1800-325-6666 or online here.

Top photos via CNB.