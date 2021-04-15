BTS-themed masks & life-sized photo ops available at Suntec City from April 15 - May 9, 2021

Here's some good news for ARMYs in Singapore.

Korean boy band BTS is exclusively launching their photobook "The Fact BTS Photobook Special Edition: We Remember" at Suntec City on May 4, 2021.

However, Mothership understands that Suntec City is considering an earlier launch date if shipping schedules allow.

BTS photobook

Fans in Singapore will be the first in the world to get the book.

The new photobook features a collection of performance photos and backstage candids, as well as their performance at "The Fact Music Awards 2020" and their Feb. 2021 appearance on "MTV Unplugged".

The book also comes with five mini posters and four sets of eight photocards.

Each book goes for S$55 before GST, with a minimum spend of S$100 at Suntec City.

Here are the purchase mechanics:

A minimum spend of S$100 across up to three receipts at any of Suntec City's retail outlets is required.

Only receipts dated April 14 to May 4 are valid.

Preorders can be made from today (April 15) at purchase counters in Suntec City, North Wing, #01-506/507.

The photobooks will only be ready for collection from May 4.

Life-sized photo ops

As part of its promotions, photo opportunities featuring BTS have also been installed at Suntec City's North Atrium.

Some pages of the photobook have been blown up into life-size replicas for fans to take photos with.

GOPIZZA and Coffeesmith have also launched BTS-themed menus as part of the promotion.

These special menus will only be available till May 9.

Masks from S$10

One can also get new and exclusive TinyTAN face masks right next to the photobook purchase counters.

The masks are sold individually as well as in sets and range from S$10 to S$84.

More details can be found here.

Top image from Suntec City.