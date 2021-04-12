Cycling kid dashes across road at Tampines, driver brakes hard to avoid collision

It's always good to keep your eyes peeled when you're on the road.

For one driver, who was thankfully quite alert, they managed to brake in time to avoid knocking down a kid on a bicycle.

Dashed across the road

According to dashcam footage shared to ROADS.sg, the kid dashed across the road seemingly without checking for vehicles.

The incident took place at Tampines Central 4, on April 10 (according to the dashcam timestamp).

The boy was seen stumbling slightly the moment he noticed the car, and braking to come to a stop in the middle of the road.

He then continued and went on his way.

There is no zebra crossing at the turning between Tampines Ave 4 and Tampines Central 4, only an informal crossing.

A few commenters on the ROADS.sg video highlighted that the road is usually very "busy", and having a zebra crossing at the turning will result in a jam.

One person also said that those cycling across such a road should slow down and "be on the lookout".

According to the Road Traffic Act, every cyclist must stop and look out for oncoming traffic before using a crossing. At informal crossings, they must also give way to motor vehicles.

Informal crossings are not indicated by traffic signs, signals or road markings. However, some are identified by pavement refuges sited on one or both sides of a road.

The Facebook video:

Top photo via ROADS.sg