Best Denki having grand opening sale at Plaza Singapura with exclusive discounts & prizes from now till May 4, 2021

Best Denki has recently opened a new outlet at Plaza Singapura.

From April 30 to May 4, they will be having a grand opening sale with plenty of attractive discounts, cash rebates and prizes to be won.

Grand Opening Sale

Here’s what you can expect:

Free additional Best Denki vouchers of up to S$120:

Spend S$600 - S$1199, get S$20 voucher

Spend S$1200 - S$1999, get S$40 voucher

Spend S$2000 - S$2999, get S$80 voucher

Spend S$3000 & above, get S$120 Rebate

Up to S$3,000 worth of Best Denki Vouchers to be won in a daily lucky draw

With a minimum of S$50 spent, you’ll get one lucky draw chance

Three draws daily, one winner per draw

Draw timing: 3pm, 7pm & 10pm

Receive opening discount coupons worth a total of more than S$1,000 with just a minimum of S$50 spent

Discount coupons, ranging from additional TV discounts to free additional dining/shopping vouchers with selected purchases, can be utilised till May 23, 2021

Storewide Promotions

You can also look forward to promotions on the following product categories:

Laptops

8 per cent off laptops from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft and MSI

8 per cent off monitors from LG and Samsung

Receive a free essential bundle pack worth S$135 with purchase of any modern PC above S$1,200 (consists of wireless mouse, USB flash drive, USB-Type C adapter & wireless charging pad)

Save more on Microsoft Office with purchase of any computer (additional discount up to S$50 off)

20 per cent off Microsoft Surface Accessories with purchase of any Microsoft Surface device

Kitchen Appliances, Beauty & Personal Care

10 per cent off Kitchen Appliances & Iron on selected brands (Braun, Delonghi, Kenwood, Panasonic, Philips, Rommelsbacher, Rowenta, Tefal and more)

10 per cent off Shavers, Hair Dryers, Electric Toothbrushes from Braun, Panasonic and Philips

Spend S$388 and above on Kitchen Appliances & Irons or spend S$688 on Microwave, Beauty & Personal Care products to receive an additional HappyCall Cookware worth up to S$109 + a chance to win a Sharp Healsio Water Oven worth S$1,799

Small Home Appliances

10 per cent off Fans, Vacuums, Air Cleaners, Air Coolers, Humidifiers, Dehumidifiers on selected brands

10 per cent off Water Heaters on selected brands

10 per cent off Built-In Gas Range on selected brands

50 per cent off Sharp air purifier FP-J60E-W (U.P. S$1,299) with any purchase above S$50 in-store

PWP Novita F-2 stand fan at S$99 (U.P. S$199) with any purchase above S$50 in-store

Android Mobile/Tablet and Accessories

Double GST Absorb - 14 per cent off selected Android & IT peripherals, portable harddisks, earbuds, headphones, portable speakers, networking products, home cables, hue lighting and bulbs

7 per cent off Android mobile/tablet from Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, OnePlus and Vivo

7 per cent off printers, inks and toners

Free Microsoft 365 Personal with purchase of any Android Mobile/Tablet above S$1,000

7 per cent off smartwatches and fitness trackers from Samsung, Huawei, Fitbit, Garmin and Xiaomi

Accessories wagon sale on more than 1,000 items at up to 80 per cent off

A chance to win a Dyson Airwrap (worth S$699) with purchase of any Android mobile/tablet

Apple

5 per cent off selected Apple products and free gifts worth up to S$288 on selected Apple devices (Macbook, iPad, iPhone)

10 per cent off Apple original accessories

15 per cent off Apple 3rd-Party accessories

Receive a free additional 1TB portable HDD for students with purchase of any Apple Mac, iPad, iPhone

A chance to win a Dyson airwrap (worth S$699) with purchase of any Apple devices

TV & Audio (Soundbar)

Enjoy opening discounts up to 55 per cent off on selected TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, Philips, Panasonic & Sharp

Save up to S$400 on selected soundbars with purchase of TV

Fridge and Washer

Up to S$600 off selected fridges and washers

Receive a free 2-tier laundry bag (worth S$69) with purchase of selected washers

Receive a free LockNLock ceramic pot (worth S$168) or Mistral stand fan (worth S$69) with purchase of selected fridges

To get updates on exclusive one-day offers that are only available in limited quantities per day, you can also check out Best Denki’s Facebook page daily.

Additional promos

That’s not all. Here are some additional promos to look out for:

Get up to four chances to win up to S$2,000 worth of shopping vouchers:

Minimum spend S$100 = one chance

Spend S$1,000 - S$1,999 = two chances

Spend S$2,000 to S$2,999 = three chances

Spend S$3,000 and above = four chances

CapitaStar Members will also be able to:

Enjoy 3X CapitaStar$ with minimum spend of S$150

Receive a FREE Samsung Galaxy S20 for the top five spenders

Credit Card and FavePay perks

If you choose to make payment via certain credit cards or FavePay, you will also be entitled to the following perks:

Pay by Best-OCBC Credit card and get S$30 off with a minimum spend of S$588 + additional 3 per cent cash rebate

S$30 off is limited to the first 100 redemptions per day

3 per cent cash rebate is applicable on all purchases storewide

Pay by any other OCBC Credit card and get S$30 off with a minimum spend of S$888 + additional 2 per cent cash rebate for OCBC Titanium cardmembers

S$30 off is limited to the first 100 redemptions per day

2 per cent cash rebate is applicable on all purchases storewide

Get instant approval when you sign up for a Best-OCBC credit card and receive a S$30 Bengawan Solo voucher with a minimum spend of S$300

Limited to the first 100 successful sign ups

Pay by Citibank credit card and get S$20 off with a minimum spend of S$999

Applicable for full payment only

Limited to the first 500 redemptions

Pay by Citibank credit card and get S$40 off with a minimum spend of S$1,999

Applicable for full payment only

Limited to the first 500 redemptions

Spend S$300 & pay by FavePay to receive one per cent cashback and an additional S$10 Best Denki Voucher

Limited to the first 200 FavePay redemptions

This sponsored article by Best Denki made this writer aware of all these value-for-money deals.

Top image via Best Denki