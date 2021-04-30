Best Denki having grand opening sale at Plaza Singapura with exclusive discounts & prizes from now till May 4, 2021

Best Denki has recently opened a new outlet at Plaza Singapura.
From April 30 to May 4, they will be having a grand opening sale with plenty of attractive discounts, cash rebates and prizes to be won.
Grand Opening Sale
Here’s what you can expect:
Free additional Best Denki vouchers of up to S$120:
- Spend S$600 - S$1199, get S$20 voucher
- Spend S$1200 - S$1999, get S$40 voucher
- Spend S$2000 - S$2999, get S$80 voucher
- Spend S$3000 & above, get S$120 Rebate
Up to S$3,000 worth of Best Denki Vouchers to be won in a daily lucky draw
- With a minimum of S$50 spent, you’ll get one lucky draw chance
- Three draws daily, one winner per draw
- Draw timing: 3pm, 7pm & 10pm
Receive opening discount coupons worth a total of more than S$1,000 with just a minimum of S$50 spent
- Discount coupons, ranging from additional TV discounts to free additional dining/shopping vouchers with selected purchases, can be utilised till May 23, 2021
Storewide Promotions
You can also look forward to promotions on the following product categories:
Laptops
- 8 per cent off laptops from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft and MSI
- 8 per cent off monitors from LG and Samsung
- Receive a free essential bundle pack worth S$135 with purchase of any modern PC above S$1,200 (consists of wireless mouse, USB flash drive, USB-Type C adapter & wireless charging pad)
- Save more on Microsoft Office with purchase of any computer (additional discount up to S$50 off)
- 20 per cent off Microsoft Surface Accessories with purchase of any Microsoft Surface device
Kitchen Appliances, Beauty & Personal Care
- 10 per cent off Kitchen Appliances & Iron on selected brands (Braun, Delonghi, Kenwood, Panasonic, Philips, Rommelsbacher, Rowenta, Tefal and more)
- 10 per cent off Shavers, Hair Dryers, Electric Toothbrushes from Braun, Panasonic and Philips
- Spend S$388 and above on Kitchen Appliances & Irons or spend S$688 on Microwave, Beauty & Personal Care products to receive an additional HappyCall Cookware worth up to S$109 + a chance to win a Sharp Healsio Water Oven worth S$1,799
Small Home Appliances
- 10 per cent off Fans, Vacuums, Air Cleaners, Air Coolers, Humidifiers, Dehumidifiers on selected brands
- 10 per cent off Water Heaters on selected brands
- 10 per cent off Built-In Gas Range on selected brands
- 50 per cent off Sharp air purifier FP-J60E-W (U.P. S$1,299) with any purchase above S$50 in-store
- PWP Novita F-2 stand fan at S$99 (U.P. S$199) with any purchase above S$50 in-store
Android Mobile/Tablet and Accessories
- Double GST Absorb - 14 per cent off selected Android & IT peripherals, portable harddisks, earbuds, headphones, portable speakers, networking products, home cables, hue lighting and bulbs
- 7 per cent off Android mobile/tablet from Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, OnePlus and Vivo
- 7 per cent off printers, inks and toners
- Free Microsoft 365 Personal with purchase of any Android Mobile/Tablet above S$1,000
- 7 per cent off smartwatches and fitness trackers from Samsung, Huawei, Fitbit, Garmin and Xiaomi
- Accessories wagon sale on more than 1,000 items at up to 80 per cent off
- A chance to win a Dyson Airwrap (worth S$699) with purchase of any Android mobile/tablet
Apple
- 5 per cent off selected Apple products and free gifts worth up to S$288 on selected Apple devices (Macbook, iPad, iPhone)
- 10 per cent off Apple original accessories
- 15 per cent off Apple 3rd-Party accessories
- Receive a free additional 1TB portable HDD for students with purchase of any Apple Mac, iPad, iPhone
- A chance to win a Dyson airwrap (worth S$699) with purchase of any Apple devices
TV & Audio (Soundbar)
- Enjoy opening discounts up to 55 per cent off on selected TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, Philips, Panasonic & Sharp
- Save up to S$400 on selected soundbars with purchase of TV
Fridge and Washer
- Up to S$600 off selected fridges and washers
- Receive a free 2-tier laundry bag (worth S$69) with purchase of selected washers
- Receive a free LockNLock ceramic pot (worth S$168) or Mistral stand fan (worth S$69) with purchase of selected fridges
To get updates on exclusive one-day offers that are only available in limited quantities per day, you can also check out Best Denki’s Facebook page daily.
Additional promos
That’s not all. Here are some additional promos to look out for:
Get up to four chances to win up to S$2,000 worth of shopping vouchers:
- Minimum spend S$100 = one chance
- Spend S$1,000 - S$1,999 = two chances
- Spend S$2,000 to S$2,999 = three chances
- Spend S$3,000 and above = four chances
CapitaStar Members will also be able to:
- Enjoy 3X CapitaStar$ with minimum spend of S$150
- Receive a FREE Samsung Galaxy S20 for the top five spenders
Credit Card and FavePay perks
If you choose to make payment via certain credit cards or FavePay, you will also be entitled to the following perks:
Pay by Best-OCBC Credit card and get S$30 off with a minimum spend of S$588 + additional 3 per cent cash rebate
- S$30 off is limited to the first 100 redemptions per day
- 3 per cent cash rebate is applicable on all purchases storewide
Pay by any other OCBC Credit card and get S$30 off with a minimum spend of S$888 + additional 2 per cent cash rebate for OCBC Titanium cardmembers
- S$30 off is limited to the first 100 redemptions per day
- 2 per cent cash rebate is applicable on all purchases storewide
Get instant approval when you sign up for a Best-OCBC credit card and receive a S$30 Bengawan Solo voucher with a minimum spend of S$300
- Limited to the first 100 successful sign ups
Pay by Citibank credit card and get S$20 off with a minimum spend of S$999
- Applicable for full payment only
- Limited to the first 500 redemptions
Pay by Citibank credit card and get S$40 off with a minimum spend of S$1,999
- Applicable for full payment only
- Limited to the first 500 redemptions
Spend S$300 & pay by FavePay to receive one per cent cashback and an additional S$10 Best Denki Voucher
- Limited to the first 200 FavePay redemptions
