Bangladeshi worker, 37, dies after excavator attachment falls on him at Ubi worksite

The worker sustained fatal injuries.

Nigel Chua | April 23, 2021, 09:37 PM

A Bangladeshi migrant worker died on Thursday (Apr. 22) in a work-related accident at a worksite in Ubi.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Apr. 23 that the worker was helping a co-worker lift steel frames using an excavator, which had been fitted with a concrete breaker attachment.

The 37-year-old sustained fatal injuries when the attachment fell on him.

The worksite where this took place is located near Ubi Road 3, Ubi Avenue 1, and Ubi Avenue 2.

MOM said that the worker was taken to Changi General Hospital, and subsequently died from his injuries.

The man's employer, building and construction company Right Construction, is also the occupier of the worksite.

MOM is investigating, and has instructed Right Construction to stop the use of excavators at the worksite.

Top image via Google Maps street view

