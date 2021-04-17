Australian man finds 20cm snake in bag of lettuce bought from supermarket

A man in Australia, Alex White, bought a bag of lettuce from the supermarket and found a snake inside.

He realised very quickly that the creature was not a big worm when he saw its tongue flick, reported South China Morning Post.

Snake travelled 870km

The reptile is a venomous pale-headed snake that authorities believe travelled 870km to Sydney from a packing plant in an Australian city, Toowoomba.

According to The Guardian, the snake which was about 20cm long was packed into a two-pack of cos lettuce.

White discovered the reptile while unpacking groceries and subsequently called wildlife rescue organisation Wires.

The organisation initially informed White that the snake might have been a baby eastern brown, and one of the most venomous and aggressive species in Australia.

However, White later found out that it was actually a pale-headed snake, which is known to be a shy but nervous species that is easily agitated if cornered.

An envenomation can produce symptoms such as a severe headache, blurred vision, localized pain, and abnormal bleeding.

Wildlife rescue organisation to release snake

Wires has since been monitoring the snake's condition and said that it is recovering well in their care.

It will be transported back to its natural habitat in Queensland where it will be released.

