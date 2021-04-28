S’porean living in Hong Kong gives lesser-known tourist recommendations for those sick of Mongkok

It’s an open secret: Singaporeans love to visit Hong Kong.

Think of Hong Kong and you might think of places like Victoria Peak:

But if you don’t want to squeeze with other Singaporeans and eat at the same places as them, you now have 31-year-old Melody Boh to thank.

S’porean living in HK

Boh, who is a Singaporean and manages social media for luxury hotel brands The Langham and Cordis — both of which have hotels in Hong Kong — has been living and working in Hong Kong for the past three years.

Experiencing Hong Kong as a resident and not a visitor has allowed her to discover lesser-known spots that aren’t teeming with tourists.

And she had some pretty great recommendations for Singaporean visitors. Yes, even those of us who cannot speak Cantonese.

If you wish to avoid huge crowds (and other Singaporeans!) while in Hong Kong, here are some things to see and do, as recommended by another Singaporean:

Lesser-known sights and spots

Fung Mat Road waterfront promenade

For a great waterfront view (and also potential Instagram spot), consider the waterfront promenade at Fung Mat Road.

Tucked behind industrial-looking wholesale markets is a stunning view of the city skyline.

While relatively unknown among tourists, Boh told us that this place is popular with locals for graduation photos and wedding shoots. It is also a stone’s throw away from Instagram Pier and conveniently linked to Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park -- another great place for a picnic or some fresh air.

Cheung Chau Island

A 45-minute ferry ride away from Hong Kong’s Central Ferry Pier is Cheung Chau Island, a site where many locals go to get away from the city during the weekends.

You can easily spend half a day discovering the various craft shops and eateries tucked within the alleys.

Or you could go for a leisurely walk around the island. Stroll past the beach and seafood restaurants lined up by the coast and follow the ‘Little Great Wall’ trail for a great view of the coast.

And if you don’t wish to explore the island on foot, there’s also the option to rent bicycles from the various bicycle rental shops along the island.

Pro-tip: Take the ferry back in the evening to be treated to a gorgeous view of the Hong Kong city skyline.

If you like going on walks, without walking into other Singaporeans

Most people take a tram up to the Peak.

But if you’re up for something a little different, you can hike up.

There are several routes to choose from, but a lesser-known one is from Sai Ying Pun.

The entire route, from Sai Ying Pun Exit C to the Peak Tower, took us slightly over an hour.

Do note that the time taken varies depending on your fitness level and the number of stops you make along the way.

It’s an upslope climb for the most part, but takes you through a scenic park far more scenic route cutting through the Lung Fu Shan Morning Trail and Country Park.

And it’s also less steep than the climb up from Central (in our humble opinion as somewhat-unfit individuals).

Totally worth it.

Cape D’Aguilar

For an adventure away from the city, consider spending nearly half a day hiking at Cape D’Aguilar.

Visit several points for different (but equally breathtaking) views of the coast: the Radio Transmitting Station, as well as the Marine Reserve area.

Do also take some time to check out the cave, tucked behind some rocks on the way to the Marine Reserve:

While most of the hike is relatively easy and flat, there are some areas which do not have well-defined paths.

Some portions are also a bit steeper and may require some flexibility, so dress comfortably (stretchy pants highly recommended).

To get there, simply take bus 9 bound for Shek O from the terminal at Shau Kei Wan MTR station (Exit A3), and alight at the Cape D’Aguilar stop.

The walk from the bus stop to different lookout points should take you approximately 1.5 hours, and you can expect to spend about three to four hours hiking in total, depending on the places you choose to visit.

Arts, culture and heritage

Tai Kwun

For those of you who are into arts, culture and heritage, Boh highly recommends Tai Kwun.

Tai Kwun comprises three key areas crucial to maintaining law and order since British colonial days: the Former Central Police Station, Central Magistracy and Victoria Prison.

For visitors, there are free heritage tours conducted in English that take you through the old barrack blocks, jail cells as well as court.

While in Tai Kwun, you should also check out the JC Contemporary, an art museum featuring rotating exhibitions.

Explore small lanes in Poho

One thing that Boh absolutely loves about Hong Kong is that one can explore the same area many times and never get bored, for there’s always something new to discover in every alley.

Among her favourite places to hang out is Poho, a cluster of streets home to coffee houses, eateries, craft stores and more.

Dine like a local

If you’re tired of eating at cha chan tengs, but still crave some good local food, here are several spots you can check out (these places all have an English menu upon request, by the way).

Ming Ming Noodle

One of Boh’s favourite restaurants in Hong Kong is Ming Ming Noodle, a shop in Wan Chai specialising in customisable noodle dishes.

For 45HKD (S$7.80), you can select the type of noodle and broth you want with a choice of four toppings.

Toppings include pork balls, beef brisket, vegetables, beancurd puffs, braised egg, and more. Beef brisket broth or spicy broth are also available.

Po Kee BBQ

Located near HKU, Po Kee BBQ serves up char siew and roasted pork rice or noodles at affordable prices (about S$6). It is also a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant, by the way.

Shui Kee

Tucked in one of the small alleys is a random noodle shop specialising in beef brisket noodles, which is often sold out pretty early.

The stall is also a dai pai dong, a type of open-air cooked food stall in Hong Kong, which is becoming increasingly rare these days.

Located in between Sheung Wan and Central MTR, it can be pretty difficult to find for first-timers.

However, it usually sees a steady stream of customers no matter the time of day.

If you’re not a fan of beef, the stall also offers noodles with pork balls or wontons.

Lee Lo Mei

If you are in the mood for something a bit fancier, Boh recommends Lee Lo Mei for delicious fusion food.

Try their signature truffle fried rice, broccoli, and other light bites:

Get your drink on

No experience of Hong Kong is complete without having a cold one while admiring the bustling city.

Soak up the atmosphere by visiting pubs at Peel Street, a frequent haunt for Boh and her friends.

Hang out along the street as the alley transforms into a hubbub of city life after dark.

If you prefer to relax in a quieter al fresco setting, the outdoor terrace area of Mr Wolf, located just a stone’s throw away from Central MTR station, is a perfect place to hang out.

For a cosier setting, Crispy Bistro in the Sai Ying Pun area offers an intimate setting to catch up with friends over affordable drinks.

Stay updated while having fun

Many of Boh’s recommendations are located in Hong Kong Island, which is where she lives.

Compared to Tsim Sha Tsui, Mongkok and Kowloon areas, she tells us she enjoys Hong Kong Island because it’s “more residential” and “chill”.

Having lived in Hong Kong during the peak of the protests in mid-2019 and through the pandemic, Boh shared that it’s a lot quieter now and disruptions are also minimal (if at all, really).

With the opening of the Singapore-Hong Kong travel bubble, now may just be the best time to visit (especially if one does so responsibly!).

For those planning a trip to Hong Kong, however, it is still important to stay updated so you can plan your route with ease. Visit Discover Hong Kong for more planning information and tips.

For a helpful guide on all things you need to know about quarantine free SG-HK air bubble travel , you can visit Hong Kong Singapore Air Travel Bubble.

Top photo composite image by Pek Yi Tsing & Tanya Ong.

This sponsored article by Hong Kong Tourism Board made the writer reignite her love for long walks.