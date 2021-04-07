'Larger-than-life' art installations along 36km-long Coast-to-Coast trail till June 6, 2021

From now till June 6, 2021, the public can view 14 "larger-than-life" installations along the 36km-long coast-to-coast trail.
This public art showcase is titled "The world Ahead of Us" and will see installations across eight nature parks from Punggol to Jurong.
Here are some of the installations, commissioned by the Public Art Trust (PAT) under the National Arts Council (NAC).
Art installations
Photo via NAC
To view the full list of artworks, you may visit PAT's website or view their Instagram page here.
Coast-to-Coast trail
For the uninitiated, the Coast-to-Coast Trail is a 36-km trail that spans across Singapore, linking up nature areas, parks and park connectors.
Some of these include Jurong Lake Gardens, the new Lornie Nature Corridor and Coney Island Park.
Top photos via NAC and @Finbarrfallon
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.