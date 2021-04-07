'Larger-than-life' art installations along 36km-long Coast-to-Coast trail till June 6, 2021

From now till June 6, 2021, the public can view 14 "larger-than-life" installations along the 36km-long coast-to-coast trail.

This public art showcase is titled "The world Ahead of Us" and will see installations across eight nature parks from Punggol to Jurong.

Here are some of the installations, commissioned by the Public Art Trust (PAT) under the National Arts Council (NAC).

Art installations