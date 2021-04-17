39 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 17, including 4 community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 39 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Saturday (Apr. 17).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 60,808.

There are four new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. All four cases are in the community, based on MOH's investigations thus far.

There are no cases in the dormitories.

The 35 remaining cases are imported, and have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, 10 are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents, and eight are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 11: 20

April 12: 25

April 13: 14

April 14: 27

April 15: 16

April 16: 34

April 17: 39

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.