Back

39 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 17, including 4 community cases

Today's update.

Syahindah Ishak | April 17, 2021, 03:52 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 39 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Saturday (Apr. 17).

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 60,808.

There are four new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. All four cases are in the community, based on MOH's investigations thus far.

There are no cases in the dormitories.

The 35 remaining cases are imported, and have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, 10 are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents, and eight are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 11: 20

April 12: 25

April 13: 14

April 14: 27

April 15: 16

April 16: 34

April 17: 39

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin.

Temperatures plunge to as low as 22.7°C in north of S'pore on rainy Saturday afternoon

Multi-layered clothing season.

April 17, 2021, 03:36 PM

Queenstown, Bukit Timah & Dunearn flooded due to Saturday heavy rain

Roads or swimming pools?

April 17, 2021, 02:57 PM

OK Chicken Rice in S'pore giving out 1,000 meals to celebrate May Day from 5pm on May 1

Nice.

April 17, 2021, 01:22 PM

2 kittens found dead after allegedly thrown out of Yishun flat

:(

April 17, 2021, 01:08 PM

Free groceries left out at Blk 406 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 for anyone to take

A sign urged anyone to take what they need.

April 17, 2021, 12:34 PM

Unorthodox prizes The Star Awards should maybe consider

Gurmit Singh’s beanie should be a winner unto itself.

April 17, 2021, 12:15 PM

Tokyo DisneySea to open in 2023 new Fantasy Springs featuring Tangled, Frozen & Peter Pan

Exciting.

April 17, 2021, 11:50 AM

57-year-old Thomson Road building to be demolished for North-South corridor's construction

The building's foundation is not strong enough to withstand excavation works.

April 17, 2021, 11:26 AM

Couple in S'pore arrested for allegedly scamming delivery staff by pretending to be customers

They were arrested on Apr. 16, 2021.

April 17, 2021, 10:59 AM

I grew up in a room with my parents & 6 siblings. I never wanted to be a doctor. I now run Raffles Medical Group.

Lessons on Leadership: Dr. Loo Choon Yong talks about growing up sharing a room with his entire family, seeing his father juggle 3 jobs, and deciding to become a doctor to support his family.

April 17, 2021, 09:29 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.