Anwar slams Hishammuddin for 'elder brother' remark about China, he says it refers to Wang Yi instead

Wang Yi is older than Hishammuddin.

Sulaiman Daud | April 04, 2021, 03:26 PM

Malaysia's parliament sittings are still suspended, but PKR and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim can still make a barbed comment or two about the Barisan Nasional politicians currently in government.

Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein recently visited China, where he met with his counterpart Wang Yi.

Hishammuddin reportedly told Wang that Malaysia and China are "brothers", but China is the "elder brother", according to the Malay Mail.

According to South China Morning Post, clips of Hishammuddin’s remarks after a meeting in Fujian surfaced.

In the video, Hishammuddin said, "You will always be my elder brother".

Wang Yi agreed off-microphone, saying in English, "We are brothers".

Anwar criticises Hishammuddin's remarks

This was criticised by Anwar. In a Facebook post on Saturday, April 3, he said that while China is a friend, and Malaysia should work to forge better trade and investment ties with it, Hishammuddin should not have used such language.

It seemed to imply that Malaysia was a "puppet" of a foreign country. Anwar added that as Malaysia is a country that does not favour any particular world power, the statement was insulting to Malaysia.

He called on Hishammuddin to apologise and withdraw his statement.

Hishammuddin responds

Hishammuddin took to Twitter to clarify his remarks.

He said that the phrase he used was not referring to relations between China and Malaysia.

Instead, he said he was personally referring to Wang Yi himself.

As Wang Yi is older, Hishammuddin felt that he was only being respectful by calling him an "elder brother."

Hishammuddin added that Malaysia remains independent, principled and pragmatic with regard to its foreign policy.

Top image from Hishammuddin Hussein's Facebook page.

