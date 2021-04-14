Funeral director Alverna Cher, charged over ex-boyfriend's death, requests for bail

Alverna Cher Sheue Pin, 38, the director of City Funeral Singapore, was charged on Dec. 3 with one count of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

At a hearing on Apr. 14, Cher asked if she could be given bail, but was told that even if a charge is non-capital, it does not mean that she is entitled to bail.

Cher also mentioned how her two daughters needed her.

The judge asked if she wanted to apply for bail on her own or get her lawyer to make the application for her.

Cher decided on her lawyer making the application, saying she will speak to them.

Her case is scheduled for further mention on June 29, 2.30pm.

She is represented by lawyers Josephus Tan, Marshall Lim and Cory Wong from Invictus Law on a pro bono basis.

The case

Cher is accused of causing the death of 32-year-old Wee Jun Xiang on May 16, during Singapore's circuit breaker period.

The incident took place on Deck 4B of the multi-storey car park at Block 145A Bedok Reservoir Road between 1:44pm and 5:15pm.

Court documents did not provide more details of the incident.

Wee was pronounced dead at the scene and the case was classified as an unnatural death.

The Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao had previously reported that Wee died suddenly due to a heart attack.

But on Dec. 2, the police said that they had arrested Cher who was later charged over Wee's death.

If convicted of culpable homicide, Cher could be jailed for up to life, or jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

Top left photo via Alverna Cher Facebook, right photo by Syahindah Ishak.