3 men, all 20, arrested for alleged assault & robbery along Chancery Lane involving vape pods & handphone

Three 20-year-old men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a case of robbery with hurt, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) today, April 12.

Details

The police said that they had received a report of alleged assault and robbery of a 19-year-old male victim on April 8, at about 9.55pm.

Three unknown men had allegedly taken fifty boxes of assorted e-vaporiser pods, 10 e-vaporiser components and a mobile phone belonging to the teenager along Chancery Lane.

Through ground enquiries and CCTV footage, officers from the Tanglin Division subsequently identified the three men and arrested them on April 9.

Police investigations against the three men for robbery with hurt are ongoing.

Possible charges

The police said that the three men and the 19-year-old victim will be investigated for offences under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

Under the act, it is an offence to sell, possess for sale, import or distribute e-vaporisers and their related components.

First-time offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, while repeat offenders can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Individuals found to possess, purchase or use e-vaporisers and related components can also be fined up to S$2,000.

Additionally, for the offence of robbery with hurt, the three men could be jailed between five to 20 years, and sentenced to no less than 12 strokes of the cane.

Top image via Getty Images and SPF