Chinese woman adopted by Malay couple in 1965 looking for birth family in S'pore

Social media serves many purposes, including finding people from one's past.

One of the many people who are using social media for this very reason is Izhar Mohamed.

Looking for birth family

On April 4, Izhar put up a Facebook post in hopes of connecting his mother to her biological family.

In the Facebook post, he shared that his mother, Kahyati Sapuan, is looking for her birth family.

Kahyati was born Ng Siew Wah. She was adopted by a Malay family on Aug. 14, 1965.

Based on the legal adoption documents shared by Izhar, his mother's biological parents — Ng Ah Cheng (father) and Koh Thit (mother) — lived at No. 170-F Holland Road.

She also remembers that she had other siblings as well.

Izhar added that his mother and her adopted parents used to live at 250D Farrer Road.

Here are some photos of the legal adoption documents:

And here's a photo of Kahyati as a child:

Here's Izhar's full Facebook post for more details:

Top image from Izhar Mohamed's Facebook page.