Back

Chinese woman adopted by Malay couple in 1965 looking for birth family in S'pore

Harnessing the power of social media.

Fasiha Nazren | April 05, 2021, 11:58 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Social media serves many purposes, including finding people from one's past.

One of the many people who are using social media for this very reason is Izhar Mohamed.

Looking for birth family

On April 4, Izhar put up a Facebook post in hopes of connecting his mother to her biological family.

In the Facebook post, he shared that his mother, Kahyati Sapuan, is looking for her birth family.

Kahyati was born Ng Siew Wah. She was adopted by a Malay family on Aug. 14, 1965.

Based on the legal adoption documents shared by Izhar, his mother's biological parents — Ng Ah Cheng (father) and Koh Thit (mother) — lived at No. 170-F Holland Road.

She also remembers that she had other siblings as well.

Izhar added that his mother and her adopted parents used to live at 250D Farrer Road.

Here are some photos of the legal adoption documents:

Photo from Izhar Mohamed's Facebook page.

Photo from Izhar Mohamed's Facebook page.

And here's a photo of Kahyati as a child:

Photo from Izhar Mohamed's Facebook page.

Here's Izhar's full Facebook post for more details:

Top image from Izhar Mohamed's Facebook page.

New purple train for North East Line arrives from Spain, will start operations in 2024

This is the first of six new trains for the NEL.

April 05, 2021, 09:48 AM

S'porean man sued by PM Lee collects S$133,000 in public donations to pay defamation suit damages

There are other costs to be determined.

April 05, 2021, 04:35 AM

Hornbill in S'pore bites pet bird out of cage through tiny wire grills & eats it

Brutal.

April 05, 2021, 04:21 AM

'Now, I have everything I need at home': S'pore workers share their WFH setups

These unique WFH setups will likely still serve their owners well, even though working from home is no longer be the default mode.

April 05, 2021, 01:00 AM

Driver allegedly parks in front of King Albert Park Residences carpark gantry after denied entry, causing jam

A stand-off.

April 04, 2021, 10:50 PM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 4, 2021

The full update.

April 04, 2021, 10:08 PM

HDB void deck 'art gallery' at MacPherson has Van Gogh's Starry Night & Sunflowers on its walls

An art gallery in the heartlands.

April 04, 2021, 08:38 PM

Adorable fluffy baby Barred Eagle-Owl spotted at Rifle Range Link

Fluffy little thing.

April 04, 2021, 08:30 PM

2 girls, aged 15 & 16, found dead at foot of HDB block in Toa Payoh on April 3

Police investigations are ongoing.

April 04, 2021, 05:43 PM

Drones & over 500 personnel deployed by NParks to monitor crowds at nature parks & trails

Somebody's watching the crowds.

April 04, 2021, 05:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.