CNB officers seize S$2.3 million worth of 'Ice', heroin, cannabis & 'Ecstasy' from CCK flat

On Apr. 16, officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested a 22-year-old Malaysian male for allegedly trafficking drugs valued at more than $2.3 million.

The CNB officers arrested the suspect at Choa Chu Kang Ave 4. Upon his arrest, the officers found four bundles containing about 3,915g of cannabis on him.

The suspect was using a residential unit in the same neighbourhood as a hideout. He was brought back to his hideout where CNB officers found drugs stored in two main parts of the unit — the bedroom and the storeroom.

CNB stated in a press release:

"A total of eight bundles containing about 3,782g of heroin and two bundles containing about 2,033g of ‘Ice’, and 110 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets were seized from his bedroom, while a total of 27 bundles containing about 12,766g of heroin and 20 bundles containing about 19,772g of cannabis were further seized from the storeroom."

In the total, the drugs weighed more than 40kg.

Drug situation has worsened globally & regionally

The drugs seized are enough to feed 7,880 heroin abusers, 1,160 'Ice' abusers, and 3,380 cannabis abusers for a week. The cannabis seizure is the largest CNB has done since 1996, while the seizure of heroin is the biggest since 2001 according to CNA.

Assistant Commissioner Sng Chern Hong, Deputy Director of CNB (Policy and Administration) was quoted by CNA stating that the drug situation has worsen both globally and regionally.

If convicted, the penalty for drug trafficking can range from imprisonment and caning to the death penalty.

Top images from Google Maps street view and CNB