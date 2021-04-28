28 people, including 71-year-old, arrested for suspected involvement in remote gambling, over S$1.2 million seized

More than S$1.2 million in cash was seized by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), during a two-hour operation conducted on Tuesday (Apr. 20).

28 individuals were arrested for their suspected involvement in providing illegal remote 4D/Toto and horse betting services.

One of the largest sums seized in a single operation

On Apr. 20, the police conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across Singapore, including Tampines, Punggol, Sengkang, Hougang and Yishun.

The raid involved more than 180 police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Special Operations Command.

During the operation, cash amounting to more than S$1.2 million was seized, as well as items such as computers, mobile phones and betting records.

The police also arrested 27 men and one woman, aged between 33 and 71.

The suspects' bank accounts were then frozen, in order to facilitate investigations and prevent dissipation of suspected criminal proceeds.

According to SPF, the amount of cash seized during this operation is one of the largest sums seized in a single police operation against illegal remote gambling.

The individuals arrested are believed to belong to a syndicate which purportedly used betting websites and phone messaging applications to facilitate their illegal betting activities.

Six men, aged between 38 and 49, will be charged on Apr. 21 for offences under the Remote Gambling Act 2014.

Investigations against the remaining suspects are ongoing.

If found guilty under the Act, these individuals will be liable to a fine of not less than S$20,000 and not more than S$200,000, along with imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both, for each charge.

Top image via SPF.