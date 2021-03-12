Pastel pink floral-themed cafe in S'pore selling dessert & bubble tea moves to bigger location

YTEA, a store offering bubble tea and dessert located at City Gate, recently moved to a more spacious unit on the first floor of the mall.

The new outlet, which has 24 seats and eight tables, has a similar pastel pink and floral-themed look:

Menu

The store serves a variety of bubble tea and dessert, priced from S$3.60.

Some of the drinks you'll find on the menu include Signature Teas, Classic Milk Tea and Fruit Mix and Brown Sugar Boba:

Jasmine Green Tea (From S$3.60)

Rouge Oolong Tea (From S$3.80)

Green Milk Tea (From S$3.80)

Four Season Spring Milk Tea (From S$3.80)

Honey Peach Fruit Mix (S$5.30)

Pineapple with Jasmine Fruit Mix (S$5.50)

Passion Fruit with Lemon Fruit Mix (S$5.30)

Caramel with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$4.80)

Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)

Mango with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)

Cloud Teas in flavours like Matcha and Taro (From S$4)

Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion:

Rouge Oolong Tea:

Matcha Cloud Tea:

Taro Cloud Tea:

Desserts

YTEA also offers desserts on its menu such as:

Mango Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)

Strawberry Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)

Matcha Raspberry Cup (S$9.90)

Crispy Cream Puff (From S$2.90)

They have also recently launched daifuku, a Japanese sweet with flavours such as mango and oreo:

You can also opt to order them online here and have them delivered to you.

YTEA Singapore

Address: 371 Beach Rd, #01-05, Citygate, Singapore 199597

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Related article:

Top photos via YTEA