Pastel pink floral-themed cafe in S'pore selling dessert & bubble tea moves to bigger location

YTEA, a store offering bubble tea and dessert located at City Gate, recently moved to a more spacious unit on the first floor of the mall.
The new outlet, which has 24 seats and eight tables, has a similar pastel pink and floral-themed look:
Menu
The store serves a variety of bubble tea and dessert, priced from S$3.60.
Some of the drinks you'll find on the menu include Signature Teas, Classic Milk Tea and Fruit Mix and Brown Sugar Boba:
- Jasmine Green Tea (From S$3.60)
- Rouge Oolong Tea (From S$3.80)
- Green Milk Tea (From S$3.80)
- Four Season Spring Milk Tea (From S$3.80)
- Honey Peach Fruit Mix (S$5.30)
- Pineapple with Jasmine Fruit Mix (S$5.50)
- Passion Fruit with Lemon Fruit Mix (S$5.30)
- Caramel with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$4.80)
- Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)
- Mango with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)
- Cloud Teas in flavours like Matcha and Taro (From S$4)
Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion:
Rouge Oolong Tea:
Matcha Cloud Tea:
Taro Cloud Tea:
Desserts
YTEA also offers desserts on its menu such as:
- Mango Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)
- Strawberry Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)
- Matcha Raspberry Cup (S$9.90)
- Crispy Cream Puff (From S$2.90)
They have also recently launched daifuku, a Japanese sweet with flavours such as mango and oreo:
You can also opt to order them online here and have them delivered to you.
YTEA Singapore
Address: 371 Beach Rd, #01-05, Citygate, Singapore 199597
Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily
