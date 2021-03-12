Back

Pastel pink floral-themed cafe in S'pore selling dessert & bubble tea moves to bigger location

Pretty.

Siti Hawa | March 12, 2021, 06:38 PM

YTEA, a store offering bubble tea and dessert located at City Gate, recently moved to a more spacious unit on the first floor of the mall.

The new outlet, which has 24 seats and eight tables, has a similar pastel pink and floral-themed look:

Photo by YTEA

Photo by YTEA

Photo by YTEA

Photo courtesy of YTEA

Photo courtesy of YTEA

Photo courtesy of YTEA

Photo courtesy of YTEA

Photo courtesy of YTEA

Photo courtesy of YTEA

Menu

The store serves a variety of bubble tea and dessert, priced from S$3.60.

Some of the drinks you'll find on the menu include Signature Teas, Classic Milk Tea and Fruit Mix and Brown Sugar Boba:

  • Jasmine Green Tea (From S$3.60)

  • Rouge Oolong Tea (From S$3.80)

  • Green Milk Tea (From S$3.80)

  • Four Season Spring Milk Tea (From S$3.80)

  • Honey Peach Fruit Mix (S$5.30)

  • Pineapple with Jasmine Fruit Mix (S$5.50)

  • Passion Fruit with Lemon Fruit Mix (S$5.30)

  • Caramel with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$4.80)

  • Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)

  • Mango with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion (From S$5.20)

  • Cloud Teas in flavours like Matcha and Taro (From S$4)

Strawberry with Brown Sugar Pearl Fusion:

Photo courtesy of YTEA

Rouge Oolong Tea:

Photo courtesy of YTEA

Matcha Cloud Tea:

Photo courtesy of YTEA

Taro Cloud Tea:

Photo courtesy of YTEA

Desserts

YTEA also offers desserts on its menu such as:

  • Mango Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)

  • Strawberry Dacquoise Vanilla Cup (S$9.90)

  • Matcha Raspberry Cup (S$9.90)

  • Crispy Cream Puff (From S$2.90)

They have also recently launched daifuku, a Japanese sweet with flavours such as mango and oreo:

Photo courtesy of YTEA

Photo courtesy of YTEA

You can also opt to order them online here and have them delivered to you.

YTEA Singapore

Address: 371 Beach Rd, #01-05, Citygate, Singapore 199597

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm, daily

Top photos via YTEA

