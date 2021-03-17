S'porean woman, 45, committed sexual acts on daughter's underage male friend who has intellectual disabilities

A 45-year-old Singaporean woman has been sentenced to one year's jail after pleading guilty to two charges of committing an indecent act on a minor, according to The Straits Times.

The woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity, had sexually abused her daughter's underage male friend last year.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the victim was 15 years old at the time of the offence.

He has an IQ of 56, which places him at the mild intellectual disability range of intelligence.

Started chatting online

Court documents stated that the victim was acquainted with the woman's daughter as they went to the same school.

The victim and the woman began chatting online after they were both added to a WhatsApp group chat created by students in the school.

They first started chatting with each other through the group chat, but the woman later took the conversation out of the group chat and started talking to him alone.

The victim had confided in the woman about his problems with his then-girlfriend.

As the conversation went on, the woman found out that the victim liked her daughter and wanted to have a relationship with her.

She told the victim that if he "really wants", she could "actually guide him along through the path", court documents stated.

By March 2020, the woman started addressing the victim as "dear" and considered him her godson.

Invited victim to her house

A few days after the start of March holidays last year, the woman invited the victim to her house.

The victim, wanting to meet the woman's daughter, accepted the invitation.

He ended up going to her house almost daily, for at least a week.

During these visits, the victim and the woman's daughter would do their homework.

After they were finished, all three of them would go to the common room in the house to play games together.

"She's still fresh"

At one point, while on the bed together, the victim went on top of the woman's daughter and kissed her on the mouth.

However, the woman told him, as stated in court documents: "No, you cannot do that to my daughter because she’s still very fresh."

Got the victim to stay at her house for one week

Towards the end of March, the woman had called the victim's mother to ask for permission for the victim to stay over at her house.

The victim's mother was initially reluctant, but eventually relented after the woman persuaded her that she would take care of the victim and would monitor him at all times.

The victim's mother gave her permission on the conditions — which the woman agreed to — that the victim would sleep separately from the woman's daughter, and that they should not have any physical interaction when playing.

The victim subsequently stayed over at the woman's house for one week.

Hid him from her husband

The woman's husband was unaware of the victim's presence in the house the entire time.

When her husband was at work, the woman would ask the victim and her daughter to be in the living room.

When her husband came home, she asked them to go inside the common room.

The woman's husband would sleep in another room, as stated in court documents.

Hug and kissed the victim while they were on the bed

During the week the victim stayed over, he slept in the common room with the woman and her daughter on the same mattress at the lower bunk of a double-bed bunk.

On several occasions, as they were lying down in bed, the woman would hug and kiss the victim on the mouth.

When she did so for the first time, she saw that the victim wanted to kiss her daughter instead.

But she said that she would have to "show it to [the victim]" as "then only [her] daughter [would] follow", court documents stated.

The woman also told the victim that "all these only can be done at home", and not outside or in uniform.

Touched him even though he was uncomfortable

On March 23, 2020, the woman kissed the victim on the mouth for about five minutes.

She then slipped her hand into the victim's underwear, and touched him for some time.

As she was doing so, the victim told her that he was uncomfortable, but she persisted.

The victim did not ask her to stop as he was afraid that she might shout at him.

The woman ended up masturbating the victim until he ejaculated.

On March 26, 2020, she touched him again.

That same day, the victim went to school and informed two social workers that he was touched inappropriately by the woman.

They then brought the victim to lodge a police report.

Asked for leniency

While in court on Wednesday (March 17, 2021), CNA reported that the woman, who was unrepresented, asked for leniency.

She asked if she could be fined instead of going to jail, explaining that both her parents had disabilities and her daughter is a special needs child.

She added that her husband is "quite old" and would sometimes need to go to the hospital.

She said, according to CNA:

"My husband is not the real father of her, so most of the time I'm the one taking care of her ... I don't wish to be inside the prison; it's my first time offending this and I won't commit again."

However, the judge told her that her offences were serious as there was an element of premeditation and the boy was especially vulnerable. Therefore, it warranted a jail term.

CNA reported that the woman's daughter cried loudly in court while waiting for her grandmother to arrive.

According to ST, the woman's bail was set at S$15,000.

She will have to surrender herself on April 14 to begin serving her sentence.

For committing an indecent act with a young person, the woman could have been jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

