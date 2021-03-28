Woman, 25, arrested for forging PayNow receipt to cheat food deliveryman

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in a series of cheating cases, including an incident where she forged a PayNow transfer receipt.

Believed to be involved in several other cheating cases

On Feb. 24, 2021, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received a report from a food delivery personnel who was allegedly cheated by the woman.

After the delivery was made, the woman allegedly showed a forged PayNow transfer receipt to the deliveryman as proof of payment when there was no actual payment made.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division conducted follow-up investigations and established the identity of the woman, leading to her arrest on Mar. 25, 2021.

In addition, the woman is believed to be involved in several other cheating cases, and police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, the woman faces up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine for the offence of cheating, and up to another 10 years of imprisonment, and another fine for the offence of forgery for the purpose of cheating.

Top image via Unsplash.