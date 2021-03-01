Back

42-year-old woman behind 'predatory' masseurs in Kovan to be charged in court

There were several such establishments at the location.

Mandy How | March 01, 2021, 04:48 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Residents of a Kovan condominium are getting their happy ending after all.

In late 2020, several residents told Mothership that their daily lives have been affected by the operations of several massage establishments in their neighbourhood.

Aggressive masseurs would reportedly pounce on male passers-by, offering their various "services" for S$30 to S$150.

The situation had become so disruptive that one resident described it as a "mini Geylang" at night.

Enforcement operations

In a release on Mar. 1, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced that a 42-year-old woman will be charged in court on Mar. 12 for her suspected involvement in operating unlicensed massage establishments along Yio Chu Kang Road.

Mothership understands that this is the same stretch where the condominium, Space @ Kovan, is located.

Photo taken in Nov. 2020 by Mandy How.

During enforcement operations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division found that the woman had allegedly provided massage services without a valid licence.

She was also found to be running multiple units in the area, which is consistent with the residents' accounts.

Furniture and massage equipment were seized from the units during the operations.

Landlords may be culpable

The woman will be charged with carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence.

If found guilty, she is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for up two years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$20,000, imprisoned for up five years, or both.

The police added that action will also be taken against landlords who knowingly lease their premises to unlicensed massage establishment operators.

Top image by Mandy How

Southeast Asia’s 1st AI-driven car valuation tool lets you sell 2nd-hand cars within 3 days

It was created by a Singapore startup named UCARS.

March 01, 2021, 04:55 PM

Police says illegal to gather at void deck for event so Chee Soon Juan collects signatures door to door

If you can't go to Chee, Chee comes to you.

March 01, 2021, 04:20 PM

First look: Sakura x Hello Kitty display at Gardens by the Bay from Mar. 1, 2021

Welcome the sakura season with Hello Kitty.

March 01, 2021, 03:56 PM

Neighbour of Whampoa fire victims raising funds to help affected family

A helping hand.

March 01, 2021, 03:55 PM

Toa Payoh hawker sells unique poached, salted duck rice from S$3.50

Quite nice.

March 01, 2021, 03:43 PM

12 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Mar. 1, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

March 01, 2021, 03:39 PM

Vivian: 'Peaceful political solution' in Myanmar can only begin if Aung San Suu Kyi is released immediately

He shared that the Asean Foreign Ministers will be meeting virtually with a representative from Myanmar's military on Mar. 2.

March 01, 2021, 03:25 PM

This website tells you which Budget 2021 grants & govt assistance you are eligible for

Useful.

March 01, 2021, 02:34 PM

HSA warns sellers & buyers of Bobba Fitz & Bobba Toxx weight-loss drinks containing banned substances

No easy way to lose weight.

March 01, 2021, 02:05 PM

Brigadier-general to head SAF Sustainability Office, cut growth of carbon emissions by two-thirds by 2030

MINDEF and the SAF intend to implement measures such as electric vehicles and green fuel for F-16s.

March 01, 2021, 01:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.