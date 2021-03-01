42-year-old woman behind 'predatory' masseurs in Kovan to be charged in court

Residents of a Kovan condominium are getting their happy ending after all.

In late 2020, several residents told Mothership that their daily lives have been affected by the operations of several massage establishments in their neighbourhood.

Aggressive masseurs would reportedly pounce on male passers-by, offering their various "services" for S$30 to S$150.

The situation had become so disruptive that one resident described it as a "mini Geylang" at night.

Enforcement operations

In a release on Mar. 1, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced that a 42-year-old woman will be charged in court on Mar. 12 for her suspected involvement in operating unlicensed massage establishments along Yio Chu Kang Road.

Mothership understands that this is the same stretch where the condominium, Space @ Kovan, is located.

During enforcement operations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division found that the woman had allegedly provided massage services without a valid licence.

She was also found to be running multiple units in the area, which is consistent with the residents' accounts.

Furniture and massage equipment were seized from the units during the operations.

Landlords may be culpable

The woman will be charged with carrying on a business of providing massage services in an establishment for massage without a valid licence.

If found guilty, she is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment for up two years, or both.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$20,000, imprisoned for up five years, or both.

The police added that action will also be taken against landlords who knowingly lease their premises to unlicensed massage establishment operators.

Top image by Mandy How